Savannah, GA

Savannah African Art Museum to offer summer internship

By Dajhea Jones
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah African Art Museum is offering three different internships this summer for college students.

The internships offered are Curatorial, Educational, and Collections Management. The programs are available beginning in May and will be based at the museum, located at 201 E. 37th St.

“We are excited to offer three very different internship programs this summer,” said Billie Stultz, founding director and chief curator at the Savannah African Art Museum. “Educating a younger generation on the history and culture of art is a passion we all share at the museum. Depending on the program an applicant chooses, they may learn anything from how to properly care for priceless artifacts to designing the layout of exhibitions within the museum.”

The Curatorial internship involves the completion of a capstone project that will consist of five major stages, each of which builds upon the previous stage. These stages provide the intern with the skills they need to carry out their role as a professional museum curator.

The Educational internship is designed for those interested in a career in museum education and allows participants to do a capstone project on one of three options.

The Collections Management internship provides participants with a unique opportunity to learn about condition reports, object conservation, and the cataloging of objects on a digital database.

Applicants will have the opportunity to work directly with an internship advisor to complete their project in stages and will receive feedback from their advisor.

Applicants who are selected for internship programs will need a flash drive, lined notebook, writing utensil, and a laptop, tablet, or Chromebook with Microsoft Office. PC computers are available within the museum for applicants who do not have access to their own laptop. Business casual dress is required.

To apply for the program or for more information, please visit the Savannah African Art Museum’s website here or call 912-721-7745.

WSAV News 3

