Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Nasdaq futures over drop 2% as stocks continue to sell off. The Nasdaq was poised to lead Wall Street lower again Monday, with futures tied to the tech-heavy index dropping 2%. Rising bond yields continued to pressure stocks as traders maintained their revolt against the Federal Reserve, doubting it can get inflation under control. Two key inflation reports are out Wednesday and Thursday. Futures trading pointed to a 400-point, or 1.3%, fall at the open for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 1.7% decline for the S&P 500.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO