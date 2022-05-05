Woman finds ancient Roman bust at Goodwill store

A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
Former Arizona deputy accused of being wedding crasher, stealing gifts Rankin allegedly admitted to crashing some wedding ceremonies, saying it was because he wanted to listen to the couples exchanging vows. (NCD)
Comments / 0