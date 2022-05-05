ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, VT

Vehicles damaged during Colchester incident

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A scary moment for some drivers in Colchester who were just trying to let a man cross the street. Colchester Police say they...

WCAX

Motorcyclist dies in Sheldon crash

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Milton motorcyclist has died after colliding with a tractor towing a manure spreader. It happened just before 1:30 Friday afternoon on Route 105 in Sheldon. The Vermont State Police say the tractor pulled out in front of the motorcycle operated by Rodney Hall, 71, of Milton. Hall died of his injuries.
SHELDON, VT
WCAX

High speed leads to rollover crash in Danville

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are recovering this morning after a rollover crash in Danville, Saturday night. Police say it happened on Route 15, near Isham Hill Road in Danville just after 8:00 p.m. Police say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The vehicle toppled...
DANVILLE, VT
WCAX

Fatal motorcycle crash in Enosburgh

Enosburgh, Vt. - (WCAX) An Enosburgh motorcyclist has lost his life in a two vehicle collision Saturday afternoon. Vermont State Police said Winfield Mueller, 61 of Enosburgh, was riding a 1998 Harley when he collided with a Chevy Aveo on Route 118 as it was turning onto Bank Road in the town of Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, VT
WCAX

Bakersfield man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

BAKERSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A biker is in the hospital after crashing his motorcycle in Bakersfield. Vermont State Police say it happened Sunday around 8 p.m. on Main Street near Boston Post Road. Joseph Gonyo, 38, of Bakersfield, reportedly has critical and life-threatening injuries. No word yet on what caused...
BAKERSFIELD, VT
WCAX

Hardwick home damaged in crash

HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - A home in Hardwick is damaged after a car crashed into it, and police say the driver took off. Police say the car left the road and hit the front of the home on South Main Street at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, sending debris into a neighbor’s yard.
HARDWICK, VT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
WCAX

Burlington police arrest juvenile following alleged attack

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult after Burlington Police say he chased an adult, swinging and stabbing with a knife. Police say the victim would not cooperate, so they could not determine if they’d been stabbed. The teen was charged with Aggravated Assault...
BURLINGTON, VT

