In the Kitchen: Kentucky Hot Brown

By Bonnie Bryden
WPRI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nicole Hanschmann from Russell Morin Catering and Events making their...

www.wpri.com

Fox News

Kentucky Derby Bites and Cocktails

Treat guests to traditional Kentucky Derby treats and cocktails this race day. Woodford Reserve Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall shares tips with Fox News’s Lilian Huang Woo. Bourbon Chocolate Caramel Mousse Jars – the mousse can be prepared ahead and prepared in jars; add fruit and whipped cream before...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Kentucky Derby Chef Kenneth Hardiman Names His Favorite Classic Foods - Exclusive

While there's no doubt that people come to the Kentucky Derby to watch the horse races (and perhaps win some money), there's also no question that they stay for the food and drinks. From burgoo to barbecue, bourbon to beer cheese, and Hot Browns to ham biscuits, the culinary tradition of the Kentucky Derby runs deep. Just ask Kenneth Hardiman, this year's lead chef, in charge of creating the official menu for Churchill Downs. Hardiman noted the food "goes hand-in-hand" with the Kentucky Derby experience.
KENTUCKY STATE
Mashed

Parker House Rolls Recipe

Let's be clear about three things right from the start: yes, these rolls take a lot of steps and involve a fair amount of active work. But no, they're not that complicated, just quite hands-on. And third, yes, without a doubt, they are more than worth the work! This recipe, put together by chef and recipe designer Stephanie Rapone of Pantry to Plate Meals, was inspired by rolls that have long been served by the storied Parker House Hotel, a fixture of downtown Boston, MA since 1955. "The original recipe is from the Parker House hotel in Boston," Rapone explains. "I have stayed there several times...so I thought it would be fun to learn how to make these rolls."
BOSTON, MA
CNET

Best BBQ Sauces of 2022

Can we all agree that the best thing about barbecue season is the sauce? I'll slather that sweet and smoky stuff on just about anything that touches my grill and I try to have at least a few different styles on hand for any backyard bash. There are dozens of...
FOOD & DRINKS
recipesgram.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Gin Lee

Homemade country peppered milk gravy with sausage

Homemade country peppered milk gravy with sausage/Gin Lee. Country peppered milk gravy was the very first thing that my Grandma Ball taught me to make in her kitchen when I was around five years old. It was always one of my top favorite things to eat, dipped with white bread. I just could never get enough of the stuff!
The Kitchn

This Recipe Claims to Be the Perfect Pasta Salad and I Just Might Agree

Springtime is officially upon us, which means the season of family barbecues, cookouts, and poolside parties with friends is here. No matter why you gather with your social circle this season, the aspect of the experience that bonds us all is the food. To this very day, I distinctly remember the smell of hot dogs fresh off the grill and the satisfying taste of grilled fish at my family’s annual cookout.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Homemade Flour Tortillas (+Video)

Homemade Flour Tortillas are very easy to make! Just a small amount of ingredients and no special equipment are needed! So tender and soft!. Ever since I started making these homemade flour tortillas, my family doesn't want to go back to the pre-made ones at all. Once you've made tortillas yourself and tasted them fresh, you really start to see the big difference.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Frozen Food You Should Avoid At Dollar Tree, According To Employees

When you think of Dollar Tree or any other dollar store, you're probably thinking of purchasing bags of candy, birthday supplies, and maybe a few plain t-shirts for a relatively low cost. You can do some grocery shopping there, of course, since most of the foodstuffs the Dollar Tree sells are pre-packaged or frozen foods. While you may be getting a grocery order for cheap, however, sometimes it's pretty obvious that you get what you pay for — and not in a good way.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KSN.com

Spear’s Restaurant and Pie Shop Buffet Menu

We have been over to Spear’s Restaurant and Pie Shop many times to make one of their delicious pies, but this week we wanted to feature their menu items and especially their buffets. They have buffets each weekend and on Sunday, the buffet includes a pie section where you...
RESTAURANTS
WPRI

Honoring nurses of color

During National Nurses Week there will be many events to honor the contributions of all nurses during these challenging times. But it’s also important to recognize that Black nurses are more likely than their white counterparts to be on the frontlines of the pandemic, leaving them physically, mentally and emotionally drained after each shift. That’s why a special campaign has been created to recognize the stressors Black nurses are facing and that is committed to helping relieve those stressors.
SOCIETY
fitfoodiefinds.com

Easy Chicken Thighs Marinade

In less than 5 minutes you can whip up a delicious honey mustard chicken thighs marinade that will infuse your chicken thighs with mustard, honey and a hint of lemon!. Say hello to the best chicken thighs marinade you’ll ever taste! It’s made with a few of our favorite things: 2 kinds of mustard, honey, lemon juice and soy sauce to name a few.
RECIPES
WPRI

Best shower caddy for dorms

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Heading to and from dorm showers can be somewhat of an ordeal if you don’t have a shower caddy in tow. These convenient organizers, largely considered essential dorm living investments, are an easy way to make sure shower time is as stress-free as possible.

