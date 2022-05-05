ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dancing With the Stars': Derek Hough Reacts to Show Moving to Disney+

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerek Hough is "very, very excited" about Dancing With the Stars' big move to Disney+. The show was renewed for two more seasons in April but will be airing live on Disney+ instead of on its home of the past 30 seasons, ABC. Hough told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday that he's looking...

popculture.com

