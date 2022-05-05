ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

State Roundup: Hogan withholding approved funds for abortion provider training; Covid cases rise; fatal vehicle crashes up despite fewer drivers

Maryland Reporter
 4 days ago
HOGAN WITHHOLDS FUNDS FOR ABORTION PROVIDER TRAINING: Amid intense focus on abortion rights, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has decided to withhold the $3.5 million that state lawmakers designated for training new providers, his spokesman said. The decision effectively delays the state’s new abortion provider training program for a year and comes...

