State Roundup: Hogan withholding approved funds for abortion provider training; Covid cases rise; fatal vehicle crashes up despite fewer drivers
HOGAN WITHHOLDS FUNDS FOR ABORTION PROVIDER TRAINING: Amid intense focus on abortion rights, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has decided to withhold the $3.5 million that state lawmakers designated for training new providers, his spokesman said. The decision effectively delays the state’s new abortion provider training program for a year and comes...marylandreporter.com
