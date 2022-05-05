ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Meet Gerber’s 2022 Spokesbaby

By Nexstar Media Wire, Christine Flores
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

ARLINGTON, Va. ( WGN ) — Gerber has officially announced the winner of its 12 th Annual Photo Search.

The company’s 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby is Baby Isa of Oklahoma. She now fills the important and honorary role on Gerber’s Executive Committee as Chief Growing Officer (CGO).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VF9Pq_0fToSvgs00
Baby Isa, 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby (Credit: Gerber)

The company says Isa captivated the judges with her overwhelming happiness and bright, shining personality.

Family remembers first Black Mobile councilwoman for her legacy and character

Now Isa will work with Gerber to help the next generation of babies grow and thrive. She will have the opportunity to serve as the official Chief Taste Tester to taste and review new baby food products and provide the Gerber executive team with “advice” about what babies need for the future, according to the company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7M63_0fToSvgs00
Baby Isa, 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby (Credit: Gerber)

“Isa is a strong, amazing little girl that loves to interact with the world around her and nothing will stop her. Her smile lights up the room and her laughter is irresistible,” said Meredith Slish, Isa’s mother. “Before she was born in September of 2021, we knew Isa was special, and she has shown us that every day since she came into our lives. We found out when I was 18 weeks pregnant that Isa would be born without a femur or a fibula in her right leg. We hope Isa’s story can bring more awareness for limb differences and create greater inclusion for children like her. Because, just like Isa, they too can be or do anything they want!”

New Iberia couple arrested after 3-year-old found alone, barefoot at park

In addition to the opportunity to be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year, Isa and her family were awarded a $25,000 cash prize, free Gerber products for up to a year, a CGO wardrobe valued at $1,000 provided by Gerber Childrenswear and $1,000 gift card from ezpz for all of Isa’s mealtime dishware and utensils.

Isa loves spending her days babbling to her 4-year-old sister, Temperance, and enjoying the breeze outside in the evening with her dad, John. Her favorite foods include Gerber Sweet Potato Puffs and Gerber 1 st Foods Butternut Squash.

Her family says Isa is a super happy baby and really enjoys playing with her hippo and listening to soundtracks form her favorite movies.

Gerber will also match Isa’s $25,000 with a donation to support March of Dimes’ maternal and infant health programs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Business
Local
Virginia Business
County
Arlington County, VA
State
Oklahoma State
Arlington County, VA
Business
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wgn#Executive Committee#Black Mobile#Now Isa
WKRG News 5

Crash blocking lanes at Highway 98

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a crash involving several vehicles at U.S. Highway 98 near Illinois Street. The crash happened Saturday, May 7 at about 5:41 p.m. Residents are encouraged to drive with caution if they are traveling along this route, according to a news release from […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

MPD: missing elderly woman found safe

UPDATE: From MPD: Ms. Walker is safe and was located on the 700 block of East Salvia Street. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a missing 81-year-old woman.  Eva May Walker was reported missing Thursday, May 5. Walker, who has dementia, was last seen in the 1000 block of Alba […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man wins $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE scratch off

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man left the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee $930,000 richer after claiming the top prize from the $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE scratch-off game. The man chose to take his winnings as a lump sum. When Lotto officials asked winner Ralph Cole what he was going to do with […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Blount High School senior awarded $180,000 Marine Corps scholarship

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools made an exciting announcement on Facebook on Friday afternoon. The district announced that one of its students received a $180,000 scholarship. According to the post, Jermiya Robinson, a Blount High School senior, was awarded the scholarship from the Marine Corps. It will cover college tuition, books, and […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man caught hiding under blanket to avoid police

BELFAST, Maine — A man who was recently arrested in Belfast, Maine may want to practice his hide-and-seek skills. Police responded to the Admiral Ocean Inn on Saturday night to remove an allegedly drunk man, identified as Philip Dulude, from the property. A Belfast officer returned to the hotel a few hours later to check […]
BELFAST, ME
WKRG News 5

Missing Crestview boy found safe

UPDATE (5 p.m.) — The missing boy was found safe near his home, according to a Facebook post from Okaloosa County deputies. ORIGINAL POST OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies are looking for a 14-year-old boy. Aiden Pierce Howey was reported missing May 6, 2022. Howey, who was diagnosed with autism, was last […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Ivey offers rewards for Casey White, Vicky White

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey added extra incentive for people to help in the hunt for escaped murder suspect Casey White and former jailer Vicky White, who investigators believe helped the man flee a Lauderdale County lockup. Ivey signed two proclamations on Friday offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to their […]
FLORENCE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy