Haase’s Greenhouse prepares for Mother’s Day weekend shopping

SPOKANE, Wash. — Haase’s Greenhouse is one of many plant shops and nurseries preparing for Mother’s Day weekend.

The colorful hanging baskets are always popular and eye-catching, but what is actually safe to plant as soon as this weekend?

Haase’s Greenhouse says annuals don’t handle the cold as well as perennial plants.

Annuals have to be planted anew each year while perennial plants are heartier and will keep coming back each spring.

It’s best to wait until after May 15 to plant annuals — that’s when we’re not expected to have freezing temperatures again for months.

If you want to plan a Mother’s Day outing or want to surprise mom with some flowers, Haase’s is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The greenhouse is located at 3409 E. 34th Avenue.

For more information and to see what’s growing, see the official Haase’s Greenhouse website and Facebook page.

RELATED: ‘A lot of rushing around’: Flower shops work to meet high demand for Mother’s Day

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.