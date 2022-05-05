ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Watch: Introducing Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022

By Lindsey Watson
 4 days ago

(WKBN) — Introducing the latest class of rock royalty, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland announced its list of 14 new inductees for 2022 Wednesday morning. It’s a diverse group of musicians whose music spans generations and in some way or another has connected all of us.

First News anchor Lindsey Watson interviewed Vice President of Education and Fan Engagement, Jason Hanley.

‘I’ll accept gracefully’: Dolly Parton changes her mind on Rock Hall induction

“It’s an incredible class…It’s incredibly diverse with so many different artists. There’s really a little bit of a theme here, too, because we’ve got a lot of artists from the 1980s on the list,” said Hanley.

For some of the nominees, like Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Eminem, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon, it’s their first time on the Rock Hall ballot.

“Yeah, that’s always exciting because a lot of artists get on the ballot time and time again. Inducted this year is Judas Priest. They’ve been on the ballot three times, and this was the lucky one for them. But some of these artists get in the nominating committee, puts their name on the ballot and the voters turn out and say, ‘Well, I thought, you know, Lionel Richie was in. We’re going to put our vote in for him right away.’ So it’s exciting to see not only the fans turning out to support many of these artists the first time they’re on the ballot but also the voting body,” said Hanely.

Dolly Parton, Eminem among Rock Hall’s newest inductees

That’s what makes a lot of this so much fun, and much like last year’s group, the 2022 class is so diverse. The music from these artists spans generations and their impact and influence are timeless.

“The thing about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, it’s not an honor or an award for one album or a song or if they had a good year. These are musicians and artists who have created an entire body of work, a catalog of music over their entire life and career, and that music continues to stick with people. It’s influenced, you know, countless other artists after them. It’s music that had an impact and in many ways changed the world around us,” said Hanley.

Here’s a full list of the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees:

  1. Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
  2. Duran Duran
  3. Lionel Richie
  4. The Eurythmics
  5. Carly Simon
  6. Eminem
  7. Dolly Parton
  8. Judas Priest
  9. Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis
  10. Allen Grubman
  11. Jimmy Iovine
  12. Sylvia Robinson
  13. Elizabeth Cotton
  14. Harry Belafonte

The ceremony will be on Saturday, November 5 in Los Angeles.

Ohio doctor back in jail on weapons charge

Ali Kooshkabadi, 39, was booked into jail Wednesday on a charge of weapons under disability. He was charged under a provision in the Ohio Revised Code that prohibits people who have mental health concerns from having access to a firearm.
