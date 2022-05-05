ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Meet Gerber’s 2022 Spokesbaby

By Christine Flores, Nexstar Media Wire
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

ARLINGTON, Va. ( WGN ) — Gerber has officially announced the winner of its 12 th Annual Photo Search.

The company’s 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby is Baby Isa of Oklahoma. She now fills the important and honorary role on Gerber’s Executive Committee as Chief Growing Officer (CGO).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VF9Pq_0fToRU1A00
Baby Isa, 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby (Credit: Gerber)

The company says Isa captivated the judges with her overwhelming happiness and bright, shining personality.

LA hospital sued for racism in death of Black mother

Now Isa will work with Gerber to help the next generation of babies grow and thrive. She will have the opportunity to serve as the official Chief Taste Tester to taste and review new baby food products and provide the Gerber executive team with “advice” about what babies need for the future, according to the company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7M63_0fToRU1A00
Baby Isa, 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby (Credit: Gerber)

“Isa is a strong, amazing little girl that loves to interact with the world around her and nothing will stop her. Her smile lights up the room and her laughter is irresistible,” said Meredith Slish, Isa’s mother. “Before she was born in September of 2021, we knew Isa was special, and she has shown us that every day since she came into our lives. We found out when I was 18 weeks pregnant that Isa would be born without a femur or a fibula in her right leg. We hope Isa’s story can bring more awareness for limb differences and create greater inclusion for children like her. Because, just like Isa, they too can be or do anything they want!”

In addition to the opportunity to be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year, Isa and her family were awarded a $25,000 cash prize, free Gerber products for up to a year, a CGO wardrobe valued at $1,000 provided by Gerber Childrenswear and $1,000 gift card from ezpz for all of Isa’s mealtime dishware and utensils.

Isa loves spending her days babbling to her 4-year-old sister, Temperance, and enjoying the breeze outside in the evening with her dad, John. Her favorite foods include Gerber Sweet Potato Puffs and Gerber 1 st Foods Butternut Squash.

Her family says Isa is a super happy baby and really enjoys playing with her hippo and listening to soundtracks from her favorite movies.

Gerber will also match Isa’s $25,000 with a donation to support March of Dimes’ maternal and infant health programs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Man accused of shooting at vehicle arrested crossing Rio Grande

STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested crossing into the United States just days after law enforcement issued a warrant for his arrest for shooting at a vehicle. On Friday, the Starr County Sheriff’s Office stated that Agustin Rodriguez, 38, was in custody after being spotted by Border Patrol agents crossing into the […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Business
Local
Virginia Business
County
Arlington County, VA
State
Oklahoma State
Arlington County, VA
Business
ValleyCentral

Woman arrested for DWI after crashing into police car

MCALLEN (ValleyCentral) — A 28-year-old woman was arrested after police say she was drunk when she slammed into a McAllen Police car, Thursday morning.  McAllen Police say Deandra Nicole Vela hit a parked police unit from behind causing damage to the vehicle. Officers noticed Vela appeared to be intoxicated and arrested for DWI.  Vela’s last known […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Missing Angolan child’s body found in Rio Grande

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A child who was swept away in the Rio Grande while attempting to cross into the United States has been found dead. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say that a husband and wife that had crossed into the United States near Del Rio told Border Patrol agents on […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wgn#Executive Committee#La Hospital
ValleyCentral

One dead in crash, woman arrested for intoxication manslaughter

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested for intoxication manslaughter after a crash that left one dead. Angela Mia Villarreal, 28, was arrested for intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony, according to a release from McAllen PD. At 11:52 p.m. on May 5, McAllen PD was dispatched to the 9700 block of N. 10 Street […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Local Election Results

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ValleyCentral

Deceased man wins Palmhurst mayoral election

PALMHURST, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A special election will now take place after Palmhurst residents voted for their recently deceased mayor to retain his position. Ramiro Rodriguez Jr. defeated challenger Israel Silva in Saturday’s election. Rodriguez received 329 votes to Silva’s 234 votes. The incumbent held the position from 1999 until he died on April 5. […]
PALMHURST, TX
ValleyCentral

Three arrested, one wanted for knocking man unconscious outside bar

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men were arrested, and one is wanted, after knocking a man unconscious outside a bar in Brownsville, police said. Jose Velez, Juan Velez and Pedro Garza were arrested for aggravated assault and engaging in criminal activity. Sergio Garza is wanted by Brownsville PD. According to Brownsville police, the incident occurred […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
ValleyCentral

McAllen native to appear on Amazon Prime TV series

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Season 4 of the Amazon Prime TV Series “The College Tour” will feature a native of the Rio Grande Valley. McAllen native Eduardo ‘Lalo’ Carrillo, a Biology major and graduating Senior at St. Edward’s University in Austin will appear with fellow St. Edward’s students. “The College Tour” is a series created […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Norma Sepulveda wins Harlingen mayor election

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen will have a new mayor after residents elected a challenger to take over the position. Norma Sepulveda won Saturday’s election with 3,659 votes over incumbent mayor Chris Boswell’s 2,388 votes in the election held Saturday. Boswell served as mayor since 2007. These results are unofficial until they […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Dog taken from owner after found bleeding in Pharr

UPDATE: This article has been updated with new information. WARNING: Some of these images contain graphic content. HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officers are investigating after a dog was found bleeding in Pharr. On Friday, the Pharr Police Department shared a post on Facebook that alerted residents to be on the lookout for a vehicle […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Mission man dies in shooting, drug motive believed

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies responded to the 1800 Blk of Chicago St in rural Alton just before midnight on Thursday in reference to a possible drive-by shooting. At the location, deputies found a man on the side of […]
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy