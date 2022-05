PULLMAN - Washington State University has announced that the athletics budget is balanced for the first time in many years. The WSU Regents this week received Cougar Athletics budget for the 2023 fiscal year which begins in July. The department ran up over 100 million dollars in debt after several years of overspending. That debt load was reduced a year ago when the regents approved a debt refinancing plan for athletics by selling 36 million dollars in bonds to be paid back by the department over 20 years. That debt refinancing reduced Cougar Athletics accumulated debt to 75 million dollars.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO