ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Here's how the FAA plans to keep Florida air traffic woes from snarling summer travel

By Eve Chen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Federal officials are promising to add air traffic controllers and take other steps to improve the flow of planes in Florida , which airlines say has become a weak link in the national airspace.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that it will add staff at a key air traffic control center in Jacksonville and other places, although it didn't provide numbers.

The promise came during a two-day meeting between FAA officials and representatives of about a dozen airlines. The airlines told the FAA that the number of Florida flights will shoot past 2019 levels.

Air traffic to Florida picked up more quickly during the pandemic than many other places, and airlines have scheduled even more flights for this summer . That is raising concern about the potential for massive disruptions that could ripple far beyond the state’s borders.

FLYERS' RIGHTS: What airlines owe you when your flight is canceled or delayed

WILL DISNEY LEAVE FLORIDA?: How the company might respond in feud over self-governing status

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0acfuU_0fToMuS300
A Southwest airlines plane prepares to land at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on February 20, 2019. Joe Raedle, Getty Images

The FAA said it also agreed to update airlines more often about space launches and other events that can squeeze routes airlines use over Florida. Airlines say they have been caught off guard by route closings, forcing them to cancel flights.

Most noteworthy, Southwest Airlines blamed bad weather and air traffic control in Florida for cascading problems that led it to cancel more than 2,000 flights over three days last October. JetBlue Airways blamed those and other factors for widespread cancellations last month.

The FAA said it will make more use of alternate routes — sometimes at lower altitudes, which would increase fuel burn — to keep planes moving after disruptions. The agency said it will also develop a plan for responding to snarls, similar to what it does in the New York City area.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Here's how the FAA plans to keep Florida air traffic woes from snarling summer travel

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Yana Bostongirl

What Lurks Beneath: Terrifying Video of Shark Infested Waters in Florida Released

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office urged water enthusiasts to exercise caution after they released a video on Facebook that shows an aerial view of dozens of sharks on Florida's Gulf coast. This is what the agency said in the Facebook post: “A day in the water is a fun way to beat our Florida heat, but it’s important to be aware of the dangers below the water as well as above.”
FLORIDA STATE
Abby Joseph

The 3 Best Beaches in Florida

Florida's coastline provides a wealth of vacation options for people from all walks of life. Whether you're looking for a family-friendly spot to enjoy the sun and sand or a party-centric venue where you can let loose and have some fun, there's sure to be a beach in Florida that's perfect for you. And with almost 1,200 miles of coastline, you'll have plenty of beaches to choose from! So pack your bags and head down to the Sunshine State for some sun, surf, and sand. You won't regret it.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida Beach Mentioned in List of Top Beaches in the United States

Florida is known in part for its tourism. And one of its most popular tourist attractions is its beaches. According to Science Trends, Florida has at least 360 miles of coastline and at least 189 official beaches. Siesta Key was named the number 1 beach in America by TripAdvisor in 2020, and many Florida beaches are loved by both locals and tourists.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic Controllers#Jetblue Airways#Aircraft#Disney#Southwest Airlines
NBC Miami

Florida Sheriff Warns of Underwater Danger With Shark-Infested Beach Video

A Florida sheriff’s department released terrifying video of shark-infested waters off the state’s coast to remind swimmers of what could be lurking below. The video, captured by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office’s aviation unit earlier this week, showed dozens of sharks swimming near the Anclote sandbar and island on the state's Gulf Coast.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WCTV

By the numbers: County abortion totals in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - With a draft opinion indicating the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, state numbers show Florida had 16,623 abortions in a little more than the first three months of 2022. Here are counties that totaled the most abortions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
FAA
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Florida

Whether you're a first-time visitor to Florida or have been to the state many times, you'll want to know where to start. St. Augustine is for you if you want to see authentic colonial architecture. This historic town was built in 1565 by the Spanish and is the oldest continuously occupied European settlement in the U.S.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Superyachts closer to a bigger home as Fort Lauderdale starts Las Olas Marina project

As much as Fort Lauderdale has always welcomed luxury vessels to the city’s vast network of waterways, the “yachting capital of the world” often has been a tough place for a captain of superyachts to find a place to dock. But now, the space issue is closer to easing as the city started construction last week of the Las Olas Marina, which would provide helmsmen with 7,000 new linear feet of ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Toni Koraza

What will Orlando look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

Orlando is the theme park capital of the world. It’s a hot tourist destination that sees countless people coming to visit its manmade and natural attractions every year. However, it’s in Florida, the most hurricane-prone state in the union. Furthermore, Orlando borders the most hurricane-prone part of the state. So even without sea-level rise, Orlando is no stranger to getting waterlogged.
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

463K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy