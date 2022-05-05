ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rent Prices Rising Fast Everywhere in Metro Denver and Boulder

By Michael Roberts
Westword
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe increase in metro Denver home prices, which just set another all-time record, have turned off some would-be house hunters — but the local rental market offers no relief. After a period of declining rents in late 2021 and early 2022, the current trend line is heading up across all of...

www.westword.com

Comments / 2

