ATLANTA — More than 150 people filed into Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta Saturday, for an opportunity at a second chance -- and it required some paperwork. The Fulton County District Attorney's Office hosted a record restriction clinic to help expedite the process for people who live in the area. The effort helps restrict or seal certain criminal history records for non-criminal justice purposes, such as employment background checks.

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO