Trees removed after blocking traffic on Old San Antonio Road in Buda

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Downed trees closed Old San Antonio Road in Buda on Thursday morning, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said

An alert posted on Twitter by HCSO said “several trees are down and blocking the roadway.” The trees were across the road just north of the intersection with Manchaca Springs Road. HCSO said people could get to the elementary school by using Main Street to get back to Old San Antonio Road.

The area is west of Interstate 35, and it’s a popular route for commuters between Buda and south Austin who want to avoid the interstate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.