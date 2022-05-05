ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump’s 2020 campaign tested ‘outlandish’ idea of giving Americans ability to sue China in court, book says

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kpzeT_0fTo6tt500

Donald Trump ’s 2020 presidential campaign allegedly tested using a number of “outlandish” ideas, including a potential policy to allow Americans to sue China in court and expel Chinese scientists, a new book has claimed.

According to This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future, written by two New York Times journalists, Mr Trump’s top aides tested the public’s reaction to expelling Chinese scientists from the US, reported the Insider .

It also poll-tested sending the National Guard into US cities in times of social unrest.

“John would send me these emails that went on for pages with these crazy f****** questions. I’d say to him: ‘Where are you getting these questions from?’” Mr Trump’s pollster Tony Fabrizio told the book’s authors Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns. The report is unclear about who Mr Fabrizio was referring to as “John”.

The specific wording on the question about expelling Chinese scientists was stated in the book as whether one “would favour or oppose requiring all Chinese scientists, researchers, and technicians that are Chinese citizens to leave the US”.

The polling was conducted during Mr Trump’s 2020 campaign for reelection and when the Covid pandemic had started raging across the US and other countries, leading to hate crimes and baseless accusations against Chinese citizens and those of Asian origin.

The 2020 poll test was similar to Mr Trump’s 2015 campaign proposal banning Muslims from entering the US.

The decision to follow through with the policy had sparked condemnation and nationwide protests. The Trump White House revised the policy multiple times before the Supreme Court upheld it in a 5-4 decision .

The questions came from a “fluid” group of official and unofficial aides of Mr Trump, according to the book’s authors, who described the polling questions as “outlandish” and “provocative”.

The cohort of aides included former House of Representatives speaker Newt Gingrich , former Clinton ally Dick Morris and White House adviser Stephen Miller .

Mr Gingrich told Insider that the reporting on the questions “doesn’t sound right” and denied to go into detail about the ones he was involved with.

“In April polling, a majority of likely swing-state voters opposed cracking down on Chinese students and researchers. But, through the spring and summer, the far-out proposals only kept coming from Trump’s fluid circle of formal and informal advisers,” the authors wrote.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Newt Gingrich
Person
Dick Morris
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Social Unrest#Chinese#New York Times#The National Guard#Covid#Asian#Muslims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
China
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

639K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy