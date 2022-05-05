ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

‘I’m a good Catholic, I swear!’: Madonna asks Pope Francis to meet and discuss her ‘blasphemous’ behaviour

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DrmuO_0fTo6l4V00

Madonna has extended an olive branch to Pope Francis after she was condemned for her “blasphemous” behaviour.

The singer is famous for her tensions with the Catholic Church. Her 1989 music video for the song “Like a Prayer” – featuring burning crosses and an erotic depiction of Jesus – was banned by the Vatican , with Italian Roman Catholic historian Roberto de Mattei saying at the time: “The video is a blasphemy and insult because it shows immorals inside a church.”

Pope John Paul II also encouraged fans to boycott Madonna in Italy and not attend her Blond Ambition tour. Read more about the making of the video here .

In a tweet on Thursday (5 May), Madonna tagged the head of the Catholic Church, writing: “Hello @Pontifex Francis – I’m a good Catholic. I Swear! I mean I don’t Swear!

“Its [sic] been a few decades since my last confession. Would it be possible to meet up one day to discuss some important matters?”

She added: “I’ve been excommunicated three times. It doesn’t seem fair. Sincerely Madonna.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X34ja_0fTo6l4V00

Madonna also came under fire for staging a mock crucifixion during a concert in Rome in 2006, leading to Cardinal Ersilio Tonino, speaking with the approval of Pope Benedict XVI, saying: “This time the limits have really been pushed too far.

“This concert is a blasphemous challenge to the faith and a profanation of the cross. She should be excommunicated.”

Next month, Madonna will release a new retrospective album to celebrate 50 number one hits on the Billboard Dance Club. The tracklist will include Madonna’s hit numbers like “Vogue”, “Like a Prayer”, “Music” and “Hung Up”.

Comments / 762

Big Bob
4d ago

The pope is a man. He sins and needs a savior like everyone else. CHRIST IS THE WAY from what I've studied, not the pope. He should tell all those to quit calling him Holy FATHER because that is blasphemy. You are to only call GOD HOLY FATHER.

Reply(135)
328
Spookycat
4d ago

Madonna is not Catholic. She hasn’t been to Church since God knows when. She engages in Satanic rituals and follows Kaballa. Not a Catholic.

Reply(24)
232
LITTLE MISS CUPCAKE
4d ago

I dont care how good u are if u are not born again with the blood of Jesus u will NOT NOT be going to heaven all the good deeds u do will never ever ever get u in to gods holy kingdom

Reply(62)
148
Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she quit the Catholic Church ‘because they harbored monsters even in their own ranks’

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at the Catholic Church after an affiliated organisation accused her of slandering the faith. According to Right Wing Watch, Ms Greene's fight with the Catholic Church began last week after she told the far-right religious organisation the Church Militant that Catholics who help settle undocumented migrants and refugees are evidence of "Satan controlling the church." "The church is not doing its job, and it's not adhering to the teachings of Christ," she claimed, apparently forgetting the parable of the Good Samaritan. She said the US was so sinful that she was surprised...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Pope Francis: 'A worldly priest' is just 'a clericalized pagan'

Pope Francis told an audience that any priest that indulges in "worldliness" is no better than a "pagan." The Roman pontiff told the audience at his Thursday homily that "idolatry" was a persisting problem among Christians, though not always easily recognizable. The pope claimed that "spiritual worldliness," "pragmatism," and "functionalism" all continued to dilute and corrupt both clergy and laity.
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

Priest Argues That Jesus Died After Dislocating His Shoulder From Carrying the Cross

The Roman soldier may have not been the one who killed JesusGeralt/Pixabay. The literature present in the Bible states that Jesus had died from a Roman soldier’s spear that reached his heart and made him bleed out. However, one priest believes that the cause of death was not from the spear, but from a wound created whilst Jesus was carrying the heavy cross on his shoulder. The Rev. Prof Pullicino, based in London, has written a scientific paper about his theory and published it in the Catholic Medical Quarterly.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Pope Benedict Xvi
Person
Jesus
Person
Pope Francis
Slate

The Complicated Feud That Started When Marjorie Taylor Greene Said Satan Was Controlling the Catholic Church

Last week, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in an interview that she believed Satan was controlling the Catholic Church. It’s not unusual for Greene to make inflammatory comments, but this case was different. Her remark kicked off a fight between her ultraconservative Catholic allies and other deeply conservative Catholics, complete with name-calling: “grifter,” “craven enabler,” “disgrace,” “whore.”
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Mark Wahlberg says he’s had to switch churches because he kept getting pitched movies

Mark Wahlberg revealed that he’s had to switch churches multiple times because he kept getting pitched movie ideas.The Uncharted actor, who is catholic, opened up about the many occasions members of his congregation would present him with movie proposals.“I would literally move around from church to church because I would get pitched a lot,” he told Insider.He added: “I’m not at church looking to find material. I’m trying to find some peace and quiet to be able to worship.”Yet it was a priest who provided the inspiration for his latest film Father Stu – released in cinemas today (13...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blasphemous#The Catholic Church#Italian#Roman Catholic
Fox News

Burger King apologizes after Catholics call for boycott over Holy Week ad campaign

Fast food giant Burger King was forced to apologize amid backlash stemming from a Holy Week themed advertising campaign in Spain. "We apologize to all those who have felt offended by our campaign aimed at promoting our vegetable products during Holy Week. Our intention has never been to offend anyone and the immediate withdrawal of the campaign has already been requested," Burger King posted on Twitter on Easter Sunday.
FOOD & DRINKS
International Business Times

Student Dies While Re-Enacting Jesus' Crucifixion On Good Friday

A college student in Nigeria collapsed on the ground and died while re-enacting Jesus Christ's crucifixion on Good Friday. The audience members reportedly thought it was all a part of the show. The deceased, identified as Sule Ambrose, 25, participated in the Passion Play, a dramatic portrayal of Christ's crucifixion,...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Vatican City
Daily Mail

'The Holy Land is turning into Disneyland': Christians are being driven out of Jerusalem by hate crimes and economic hardship which will leave the site nothing more than a 'tourist theme park'

At Easter the Little Petra guesthouse in the heart of Jerusalem’s Christian quarter should be bustling with pilgrims. Instead, the only ‘guests’ are a group of Jewish settlers who, judging by the charred double doors leading to what was the hotel’s souvenir shop, look like they checked in with cutting equipment.
RELIGION
BBC

The street that Hitler wanted to erase from history

Benedetta Perilli is an Italian journalist who recently moved into a beautiful apartment in the very heart of Rome. But there’s a hitch. The house is also the site of one the biggest urban massacres in Europe’s recent history. On 23 March 1944, Italian partisans from the Patriotic Action Group placed a bomb at the corner of Rasella street, and killed 33 Nazi soldiers.
EUROPE
HollywoodLife

Caroline Kennedy’s Kids & Grandkid: Meet Her 3 Children & 1st Grandchild

The Kennedys are arguably the most well-known family in American politics, with numerous stories, legacies, and, of course, tragedies. The best-known member of that family may be John F. Kennedy, who served as the 35th President of the United States from 1961 until his assassination on November 22, 1963. JFK had four children with his wife, former First Lady Jackie Kennedy, but only one — daughter Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg — is still alive today. Caroline shares three children with her husband Edwin Schlossberg, two daughters, Rose and Tatiana, plus a son, Jack. Tatiana also recently welcomed a baby with her husband George Moran, giving mom Caroline her first grandchild!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
AL.com

Did Jesus ‘Descend into Hell’ after his death?

After Jesus was crucified, did he “Descend into Hell,” as millions of Christians recite during weekly church services in The Apostles’ Creed?. Nearly 2,000 years of Christian tradition and a scriptural reference in 1 Peter 3:19-20 make the case:. “After being made alive, he went and made...
RELIGION
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Once Made A Comment To Prince Harry At A Royal Dinner That Left Everyone 'Gobsmacked,' Claims Author

A new claim by author Lady Colin Campbell makes it apparent that Meghan Markle wasn't too fond of royal life.According to Campbell, the former actress, 40, caused quite a stir at the first royal engagement she attended after her and Prince Harry's wedding, which just so happened to be a dinner for Prince Charles."Something happened at the very first garden party at Buckingham Palace to celebrate Prince Charles’ 70th birthday and all of his charity work," she spilled to The Star. "Something happened there on the Tuesday, and I was told about it on the Wednesday evening at dinner by...
CELEBRITIES
marthastewart.com

We Finally Know What Prince William Said to Kate Middleton (and Her Father) at the Altar on Their Wedding Day

Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding was one for the history books—which they marked almost 11 years ago today. The pair's big day fell on April 29 and took place at Westminster Abbey during a live televised event. The wedding may have been grand, but that didn't keep Prince William from making light of the moment to keep everyone's nerves at bay. According to Marcia Moody's biography, Kate: A Biography ($4.75, amazon.com), the Duke of Cambridge joked with his bride and her father, Michael Middleton, once they walked arrived at the altar.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

639K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy