ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Celebrate Astronomy Day with Skyscrapers Saturday

By Opinion
Valley Breeze
 3 days ago

SCITUATE – Skyscrapers Inc., Rhode Island’s amateur astronomy society, will be celebrating Astronomy Day at several places on Saturday, May 7. At Roger Williams Park’s Museum of Natural History, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, from 12:30...

www.valleybreeze.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Astronomy & Astrophysics 101: Exoplanet

An exoplanet is a planet that is located outside our Solar System. While there is currently no formal agreement on what exactly defines an exoplanet, the word is used to refer to planet-sized bodies that are located beyond our Solar System. By convention, exoplanets have sufficient mass to maintain a roughly spherical shape, but not so much mass that nuclear fusion is triggered in them (as is the case for stars). They might orbit one star, a pair of stars, or multiple stars — or not orbit a star at all. The categorization of exoplanets is also not formalized, but certain categories are typically used, including Super Earths, Hot Jupiters, and Mini Neptunes. The discovery of the first exoplanet was only confirmed in 1992, when two exoplanets were discovered orbiting a pulsar.
ASTRONOMY
AccuWeather

‘Blood Moon’ in May could be 2022's top astronomy event

The sun, Earth and moon will align to create an eerie sight in the middle of the month, while the final meteor shower of the spring will take place in the early stages of May. Temperatures are rising and more people are spending time outside. Folks heading outdoors after the sun has set will have plenty of celestial events to look for in the night sky.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Don’t Miss: Full Pink Moon, a Comet, a Meteor Shower, and Other Celestial Events

The next full moon is the Pink Moon, the Sprouting Grass, Egg, or Fish Moon; the Pesach, Passover, or Paschal Moon; the Hanuman Jayanti Festival Moon; and Bak Poya. The next full moon will be on Saturday afternoon, April 16, 2022, appearing opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 2:55 p.m. EDT. This will be on Sunday morning from the India Standard Time Zone eastward across the rest of Asia, Australia, and the Pacific Ocean to the International Date Line. The Moon will appear full for about three days centered on this time, from early Friday morning through early Monday morning, making this a full moon weekend.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scituate, RI
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Discovery

New Photos of Martian Space Wreckage

This month, Ingenuity– NASA’s small robotic helicopter– captured images of a mysterious wreckage. The new photos, taken from overhead, reveal an eerie scene– crashed space debris amidst the desolate Mars landscape. Some speculated the wreckage was from an alien spaceship. NASA clarified this debris is actually...
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

This is a Dust Avalanche on Mars

For decades, scientists have observed dark landslides called slope streaks on Mars. First seen by the Viking orbiters in the 1970s, every orbiter mission since has observed them, but the mechanism behind the slope streaks has been hotly debated: could they be caused by water activity on the Red Planet, or are they the result of some sort of dry mechanics?
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Lynch
Person
Galileo Galilei
Space.com

The 1st solar eclipse of 2022 is stunning in these satellite views

Professional observatories in Earth and space caught a spectacular eclipse of the sun in between their usual duties checking out solar weather. The partial solar eclipse of April 30 was visible in a narrow band across parts of Antarctica, the southern tip of South America and the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, and apparently, also in space.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Scientists Show Us Their Favourite Space Photos

This article originally appeared on VICE Germany. The Hubble Space Telescope (HST) has been pinging back beautiful images of outer space for over 30 years now. Its sparkling galaxies adorn countless computer desktops, add a dose of realism to sci-fi TV shows and are plastered over the dorm walls of space-mad physics students all over the world.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope begins final check-outs before science observations

NASA's next-generation observatory is entering the last stages of preparation before showing scientists an all-new view of the universe. Engineers are preparing to make final tweaks to the instruments on board the James Webb Space Telescope as the observatory readies for operations this summer. NASA said the telescope has "calibrations and characterizations of the instruments using a rich variety of astronomical sources" coming up shortly to make sure everything is working before Webb is set loose to examine the early universe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

First rays of sunlight for balloon-borne solar observatory Sunrise III

Approximately a month before it begins its research flight in the stratosphere, the balloon-borne solar observatory Sunrise III has looked at the Sun for the first time from its launch site at the Arctic Circle. In June, Sunrise III will take off from Esrange Space Center, the Swedish Space Agency's (SSC) balloon and rocket base in Kiruna (Sweden), and will climb to an altitude of about 35 kilometers. During its flight of several days, it will then take unique measurements of the Sun. In this way, processes in the chromosphere, the highly dynamic layer between the visible surface and the outer atmosphere of the Sun, will become visible more precisely than ever before. In the remaining weeks until launch, the technical and scientific teams from Germany, Spain, Japan, and the U.S. will prepare all systems and the scientific instruments for their mission and rehearse flight procedures and operations.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astronomy Day#Astronomical Observatory#Skyscrapers Inc#Museum Of Natural History#The Cormack Planetarium
Smithonian

Fifty Years Later, Researchers Unbox Samples From Apollo 17

NASA scientists are now studying lunar surface samples collected 50 years ago during the Apollo 17 mission, the agency's last crewed mission to the moon. The frozen samples sat untouched in a freezer at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston for decades. Now, they have arrived at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Facility in Maryland for examination, reports Chelsea Gohd for Space.com.
HOUSTON, TX
LiveScience

Where does Earth end and outer space begin?

When mountaineers climb Mount Everest, they routinely carry oxygen cylinders, devices that allow them to breathe freely at high altitudes. This is necessary because the closer you get to the edge of Earth's atmosphere, the less oxygen there is available compared with the plentiful amounts found at sea level. This...
ASTRONOMY
WFMZ-TV Online

StarWatch: Total Lunar Eclipse Set for May 15/16

The heavens are set for the total lunar eclipse of May 15/16 in just one week from today. If you have been watching the moon wax (grow) during the last seven days, it is headed for a beautiful rendezvous with the Earth’s two shadows. • Here is how the...
ASTRONOMY
NPR

When Our Star Erupts - The 1859 Solar Storm And More

In 1859, astronomer Richard Carrington was studying the Sun when he witnessed the most intense geomagnetic storm recorded in history. The storm, triggered by a giant solar flare, sent brilliant auroral displays across the globe and causing electrical sparking and fires in telegraph stations. Short Wave's scientist-in-residence Regina G. Barber...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy