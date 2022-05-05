ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Paul proves he can still take over a game, plus a Real Madrid miracle

By Zachary Pereles
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Thursday morning, all. Hope you're having a wonderful first week of May. This is the article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM morning newsletter. To sign up and get this in your inbox, fill out the information below. Good morning to everyone but especially to... THE PHOENIX...

CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Officially questionable for Game 4

Embiid (orbital) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 4 matchup with the Heat. There were no reported setbacks for Embiid in his return to the court for Friday's Game 3 victory, so his questionable designation appears to be more of a formality. Barring any setbacks, he is presumably trending toward suiting up again. While he put up modest production in his return, his presence was felt on both ends of the court for the 76ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

76ers fined $50,000 by NBA after Joel Embiid's return for violating injury reporting rules

The Philadelphia 76ers have been fined $50,000 for violating the NBA's injury reporting rules, the league announced Saturday. The fine was issued in regards to the return of Joel Embiid, whose status the NBA claims Philadelphia failed to disclose in an accurate and timely manner leading up to the game. Philadelphia won that game, 99-79 and came within one game of tying their second-round series with the Heat thanks in large part to Embiid's return.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Middling performance Friday

Eovaldi (1-1) gave up three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings Friday against the White Sox. He took the loss. Jose Abreu had a sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning and Luis Robert hit a towering two-run homer in the third, which accounted for all the damage on Eovaldi. He has already given up eight home runs in 33.2 innings this season, which is the one big knock on Eovaldi's otherwise stellar season. Tentatively, he lines up to start next weekend in Texas.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roberto Perez: Helped off field

Perez was removed from the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds in the top of the eighth inning due to an apparent left leg injury, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Perez slipped on second base while attempting to run from first to third in the top of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roberto Perez: Heads to injured list

Perez was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained left hamstring. Perez exited the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds with what was originally called left hamstring discomfort, but considering that he had to be helped off the field, it's no surprise to see his diagnosis already updated to something more serious. He doesn't yet have a clear return date but will be out for at least 10 days, with Michael Perez joining the active roster to split time at catcher with Andrew Knapp.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Vintage sniping in win

Ovechkin scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 6-1 win over Florida in Game 3. Ovie pushed Washington's lead to 4-1 midway through the third period, firing in a one-timer from -- you guessed it -- the left circle off a pass from Conor Sheary on a power play. It was Ovechkin's first goal this postseason and the 72nd playoff goal of his career, which moves him into 14th all time. Four more playoff goals will tie him with the great Mario Lemieux, who sits 12th all time.
NHL
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Activated Friday

Kirilloff (wrist) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the A's, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. He hit .227 with zero extra-base hits, six strikeouts and six walks in 22 at-bats on his rehab assignment. Luis Arraez was placed on the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move. Kirilloff should assume a regular role with the Twins going forward.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Exits with ankle contusion

Wisdom exited the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers with a left ankle contusion, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. Wisdom left the game in the sixth inning after appearing uncomfortable during a swing. X-rays returned negative, so he should be considered day-to-day until further details emerge. Nick Madrigal entered the game at second base to replace Wisdom while Jonathan Villar shifted to the hot corner.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Will miss time

According to coach Craig Berube, Krug (lower body) "will be out a bit," Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. It sounds like Krug will likely miss multiple contests with his lower-body issue. If Robert Bortuzzo (upper body) and Nick Leddy (upper body) are also unable to go, the Blues will likely have to insert Steve Santini into the lineup for Sunday's pivotal Game 4 versus the Wild.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Hands out helper

Kreider notched an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins in Game 3. Kreider hasn't been held off the scoresheet in the postseason. The winger has two goals and two helpers through the first three games of this first-round series. He's added 10 shots on net and 12 hits while playing a key role in all situations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Unavailable Friday

Pressly (rest) is unavailable out of the Astros' bullpen Friday against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. This is a fairly fluid situation in the ninth inning, so it's worth noting that while Rafael Montero may get the save chance, Pressly was not considered a viable option after throwing 21 pitches in his first game off the injured list Thursday. Granted, that was a blown save, so Pressly's role is still up in the air going forward.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Cristian Javier: Works behind Odorizzi

Javier was credited with a hold after striking out five and allowing no hits and a walk over three scoreless innings out of the bullpen Sunday in the Astros' 5-0 win over the Tigers. After securing his second win of the season five days earlier when he delivered 5.1 scoreless...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Playing, but not 100 percent

Arozarena, who was originally in Friday's lineup against the Mariners as the left fielder, will DH due to lingering left knee soreness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He apparently picked up the soreness during Wednesday's game against the A's, and while he played the field Thursday, he...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star OL Knijeah Harris to make commitment live Saturday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Saturday on CBS Sports HQ. Knijeah Harris, a four-star offensive lineman from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, will make his choice at 12 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
BRADENTON, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Matt Beaty: Exits with shoulder injury

Beaty left Saturday's loss to the Marlins after appearing to injure his shoulder while diving for a ball in the second inning, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Beaty got the start in right field but had to give way to Jose Azocar after landing awkwardly on the attempted catch in the second frame. Manager Bob Melvin didn't sound optimistic about Beaty's prognosis after the game, stating, "They're working on him right now, but it was obviously enough to where he had to come out of the game, so that's not a great sign." San Diego is already without primary right fielder Wil Myers, who is on the 10-day injured list with a thumb injury, so losing Beaty for any amount of time would further thin the team's outfield depth. Options in right field behind Myers and Beaty include Azocar, Trayce Thompson and CJ Abrams.
SAN DIEGO, CA

