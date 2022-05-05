ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘A History Lover’s Guide’ spans Chicago’s birth to our cemeteries.

By RICK KOGAN
biztimes.biz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — There are a lot of books written about Chicago and why not?. This is an ever-fascinating place, filled with vivid characters, interesting places and buildings, and dramatic, funny or often bloody events that have and continue to provide enough material for hundreds of novels, nonfiction works and...

biztimes.biz

Comments / 0

Related
97ZOK

Illinois is Home to One of America’s Best Seafood Restaurants

If the only seafood you know is Long John Silver or Red Lobster, you've really been missing out. Although those cheddar biscuits are pretty amazing. Best Seafood Restaurants in the U.S. Other than some menu items, one thing most of the highest-rated seafood restaurants have in common is that they...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Maine State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Blackstone, IL
Jennifer Geer

What's the deal with all the gnats, Chicago?

Your answers on how to repel them, and do we know why there are so many this year?. (CHICAGO) Social media has been abuzz with reports of gnat swarms in Chicago, especially near the lakefront. One Twitter user posted, "I'm abandoning Chicago the gnats have won."
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#The History Press#Nonfiction Books#Suburbs#Chicago History Museum#Navy Pier#Grinnell College#Northwestern University#Modern Railroads#The Field Museum
CBS Chicago

Chicago moves to medium risk level for COVID-19; masks recommended indoors again

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As COVID-19 cases continue to slowly rise in Chicago, city health officials say the city is now at "medium risk" level, and they recommend people resume wearing masks indoors again.The Chicago Department of Public Health also said Chicagoans should make sure they are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, get tested if they're exposed to the virus, and continue to follow isolation and quarantine protocols if they test positive."We've been expecting to reach the Medium Level for some time now," CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a statement. "It's not a cause for...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Guardian

Travel book ‘journeys’ to some of literature’s most famous – and fictional – locations

Despite the decades that have passed since they were conjured into existence, not everything has changed in Macondo or in Umuofia. The denizens of Gabriel García Márquez’s fictional Caribbean town remain condemned to solitude and questionable realities, while the people of Chinua Achebe’s allegorical Nigerian village are still dealing with the fallout from the things that fell apart.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Chicago Defender

This Week In Black History May 4 – May 10, 2022

1891—Dr. Daniel Hale Williams founds the Provident Hospital and Training Center in Chicago, Ill. It becomes a major training center for Black doctors and nurses. Williams is best known, however, for performing the nation’s first open heart surgery on July 9, 1893. He operated on a man injured in a knife fight. The man would live for another 20 years after the surgery.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Fun & Unique Attraction On Wheels Is Next On Your Chicago Bucket List

If you've never dreamt of riding around Chicago in a giant barrel, your priorities are all wrong. It's time you experience it this Summer!. I didn't even know this existed, but I'm 100% doing this with my friends. Barrel Run takes you on an all-inclusive tasting and tour around Chicago’s most popular breweries, wineries, and distilleries. I'm serious, you're literally barreling down the city of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX2now.com

Richest billionaires in Illinois

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Tribune

‘Chicagoans feel like they own the Loop’: Violence resonates downtown as city’s center reflects troubles in its neighborhoods

Over a 48-hour period last weekend, three shootings erupted within a mile of one another in Chicago’s downtown area, leaving two people dead. During that same time, some 17 other people were shot around the city, most of them in neighborhoods where a higher level of violence is more commonly experienced. Yet it was the shootings downtown, one outside a major theater that canceled its evening ...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy