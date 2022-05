COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With Mother's Day just around the corner, Partners in Housing is using the holiday to spotlight a growing problem. According to the non-profit organization, families are now the fastest rising demographic when it comes to people entering homelessness. A majority of those families are led by single moms. Partners in The post Rising number of homeless families led by single moms in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO