ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marionville, MO

Crash Shuts Down Highway 60 Between Aurora, Marionville

By Jason Rima
KTTS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KTTS News) — A tractor-trailer has overturned on Highway 60 between...

www.ktts.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Cause of “serious” I-44 crash released

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missouri couple arrested in Oklahoma after 2nd police pursuit with their two kids on board

NOEL, Mo. — At the beginning of the month, April 1, 2022, Noel Marshal’s Office engaged in a pursuit with a white GMC Yukon. The vehicle evaded officers. Following the pursuit, investigation revealed the registered owner was untruthful about being in the vehicle during that pursuit. Additionally it was discovered their two children were present in the vehicle. As a...
NOEL, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marionville, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
City
Aurora, MO
KOLR10 News

Police ID victim in Tuesday’s deadly crash, driver arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released details regarding a fatal pedestrian-involved crash on April 26. A silver SUV, traveling northbound on Kansas Expressway, drove onto the median in the area of Kansas Expressway and Division Street at about 5:33 a.m. Tuesday and struck a pedestrian waiting for traffic to clear before crossing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Hours-long standoff on W. Division in Springfield leads to arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County deputies arrested a man after a lengthy standoff in north-central Springfield. Fifteen people are being evaluated by the Greene County Fugitive Apprehension Unit assisted by the U.S. Marshals Midwest Violent Task Force after officers spent three hours trying to coax them out of a home on the 700 block of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMZU

Teen dies in fatal vehicle accident

MILLER COUNTY, MO – A single-vehicle crash in Miller County was fatal for a Brumley teen Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the eastbound vehicle on Highway 42, skidded off the roadway just over a half mile East of Miller Creek Road. The car struck a tree and a fence.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ktts News
KOLR10 News

PICTURES: Highway U in Pulaski County damaged by flooding

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Overnight flooding left Highway U in Pulaski County in pieces Thursday morning. Both the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Department of Transportation shared pictures on social media Thursday morning and said Route U at Tavern Creek is closed. The water flooded the road and did damage under the bridge. Drivers […]
ENVIRONMENT
Kait 8

Man killed in Thursday afternoon crash

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man died Thursday afternoon when his vehicle hydroplaned and spun into oncoming traffic. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 5:24 p.m. May 5 on U.S. Highway 167 (Saint Louis Street). According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 27-year-old Jordan Childress of Batesville...
BATESVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Motorious

C8 Corvette Crashes, Catches On Fire In Downtown Kansas City

Not the place to be driving like this…. Two people are dead after they crashed their Corvette in downtown Kansas City in the early morning hours of May 2. According to reports, two police officers were stopped near Linwood and Holmes when they say the Corvette approaching at well beyond the speed limit. The driver then pulled the American sports car into the oncoming lanes of traffic to get around vehicles which were stopped at the intersection, then turned left in the direction of East 31st Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KYTV

2 die in crash near Branson, West, Mo.

NEAR BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash killing a driver and a passenger in Stone County. Marty Wright, 32, of Kansas City, Mo. and Nancy Branham, 79, of Reeds Spring, Mo., died in the crash on Friday afternoon. The crash happened two...
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Fire burns down building in North Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A fire burned down a detached garage on North Grant Avenue in Springfield Tuesday morning. According to interim Battalion Chief Darin Miller, 2 fire trucks responded to the scene on May 3rd and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still being investigated. The garage […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMOV

Person dies after crashing, flying off motorcycle in Metro East

METRO EAST (KMOV) -- A motorcyclist drove into a grassy median on I-55 and flew off their vehicle Friday, police said. Illinois State Police said the person was driving on the northbound ramp from Interstate 55 to Interstate 255 in Madison County when they drove into the median. The person was pronounced dead on the scene.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

Pedestrian hit and killed on EB I-44 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian was hit and killed on eastbound I-44 Thursday morning just past north Mo 185/Route D. The incident closed the area. MoDOT said the crash happened at 4:51 a.m. They suggested motorists use an alternate route. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said traffic is being diverted onto the exit ramp and then motorists are re-entering the interstate immediately.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy