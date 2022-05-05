Crash Shuts Down Highway 60 Between Aurora, Marionville

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
NOEL, Mo. — At the beginning of the month, April 1, 2022, Noel Marshal’s Office engaged in a pursuit with a white GMC Yukon. The vehicle evaded officers. Following the pursuit, investigation revealed the registered owner was untruthful about being in the vehicle during that pursuit. Additionally it was discovered their two children were present in the vehicle. As a...
JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - A Joplin man is behind bars on a murder charge after officials recovered the body of a missing man Wednesday from a well in Newton County. Prosecutors have charged Damyon D. Fisher, 40, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the investigation. The case dates...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released details regarding a fatal pedestrian-involved crash on April 26. A silver SUV, traveling northbound on Kansas Expressway, drove onto the median in the area of Kansas Expressway and Division Street at about 5:33 a.m. Tuesday and struck a pedestrian waiting for traffic to clear before crossing […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County deputies arrested a man after a lengthy standoff in north-central Springfield. Fifteen people are being evaluated by the Greene County Fugitive Apprehension Unit assisted by the U.S. Marshals Midwest Violent Task Force after officers spent three hours trying to coax them out of a home on the 700 block of […]
The teen driver killed in a crash Wednesday night on Highway 42 in Miller County was Baily Luttrell, a student and athlete at the School of the Osage, the district superintendent said Friday morning.
MILLER COUNTY, MO – A single-vehicle crash in Miller County was fatal for a Brumley teen Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the eastbound vehicle on Highway 42, skidded off the roadway just over a half mile East of Miller Creek Road. The car struck a tree and a fence.
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Overnight flooding left Highway U in Pulaski County in pieces Thursday morning. Both the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Department of Transportation shared pictures on social media Thursday morning and said Route U at Tavern Creek is closed. The water flooded the road and did damage under the bridge. Drivers […]
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man died Thursday afternoon when his vehicle hydroplaned and spun into oncoming traffic. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 5:24 p.m. May 5 on U.S. Highway 167 (Saint Louis Street). According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 27-year-old Jordan Childress of Batesville...
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – A weather-related crash claims the life of a 37-year-old Exeter, Missouri resident. The incident happened on May 2, 2022, in Barry County on Highway 76, about one mile west of Exeter. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, James D. Johnson died at the scene.
Not the place to be driving like this…. Two people are dead after they crashed their Corvette in downtown Kansas City in the early morning hours of May 2. According to reports, two police officers were stopped near Linwood and Holmes when they say the Corvette approaching at well beyond the speed limit. The driver then pulled the American sports car into the oncoming lanes of traffic to get around vehicles which were stopped at the intersection, then turned left in the direction of East 31st Street.
NEAR BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash killing a driver and a passenger in Stone County. Marty Wright, 32, of Kansas City, Mo. and Nancy Branham, 79, of Reeds Spring, Mo., died in the crash on Friday afternoon. The crash happened two...
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Nearly 8 inches of rain in a 36-hour period across the Joplin region. Early Thursday morning a vehicle washed off road in extreme NE portion of the county. What could be called a runoff creek at State Route K/Thorn Road and CR75. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D states in a release of information, “The roadway...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A fire burned down a detached garage on North Grant Avenue in Springfield Tuesday morning. According to interim Battalion Chief Darin Miller, 2 fire trucks responded to the scene on May 3rd and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still being investigated. The garage […]
I-70 was shut down early Sunday morning, following a crash involving at least two cars, sending two people to the hospital.
METRO EAST (KMOV) -- A motorcyclist drove into a grassy median on I-55 and flew off their vehicle Friday, police said. Illinois State Police said the person was driving on the northbound ramp from Interstate 55 to Interstate 255 in Madison County when they drove into the median. The person was pronounced dead on the scene.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian was hit and killed on eastbound I-44 Thursday morning just past north Mo 185/Route D. The incident closed the area. MoDOT said the crash happened at 4:51 a.m. They suggested motorists use an alternate route. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said traffic is being diverted onto the exit ramp and then motorists are re-entering the interstate immediately.
