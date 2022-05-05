Scattered Showers Continue Following Severe Storms, Cool Winds On The Way
Following severe storms across the state Wednesday night, scattered downpours will continue for the metro through Thursday morning and should wrap up around lunch time.
Through the afternoon and evening, rain chances will remain for northeastern Oklahoma.
A northwest wind keeps us cooler Thursday afternoon with highs struggling in the mid 60s across central Oklahoma.
We'll see a steady warming trend and will remain dry through the weekend.
Mother's Day looks sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s possible.
UPDATE: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Okfuskee County until 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
UPDATE: Areal Flood Warning issued for Okfuskee County until 5:00 p.m. Thursday.
UPDATE: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Okfuskee County until 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
