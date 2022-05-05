ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okfuskee County, OK

Scattered Showers Continue Following Severe Storms, Cool Winds On The Way

By Andrew Adams
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZMt3Y_0fTnhuPx00

Following severe storms across the state Wednesday night, scattered downpours will continue for the metro through Thursday morning and should wrap up around lunch time.

: Live Updates: Storms Push East After Tornadoes; More Storms Likely Overnight

Through the afternoon and evening, rain chances will remain for northeastern Oklahoma.

A northwest wind keeps us cooler Thursday afternoon with highs struggling in the mid 60s across central Oklahoma.

We'll see a steady warming trend and will remain dry through the weekend.

Mother's Day looks sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s possible.

The Oklahoma Weather Experts at News 9 are tracking the latest updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430Uc3_0fTnhuPx00

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Okfuskee County until 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

UPDATE: Areal Flood Warning issued for Okfuskee County until 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

UPDATE: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Okfuskee County until 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fyvMd_0fTnhuPx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40MUjT_0fTnhuPx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YqVIj_0fTnhuPx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kjvcc_0fTnhuPx00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Okfuskee County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Tornado#Central Oklahoma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

More Than 7,800 Without Power Across Oklahoma

Currently, more than 7,800 OG&E customers are without power across the state. In Seminole, more than 4,520 customers are without power. Around 284 Earlsboro customers are currently in the dark. In Oklahoma City, about 282 customers are without power. For the latest information, click here. This is a developing story.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy