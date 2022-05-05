ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Elon Musk probably got a huge tax break when he sold off Tesla shares

By Chris Isidore
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To buy Twitter, Elon Musk just sold a ton of stock and made a boatload of money on the sale. But because of a US tax law quirk, Musk's stock sale could give him an enormous tax...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Gains Tax
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Stocks are tumbling. Here's what to keep in mind

U.S. stocks have a case of whiplash. Stocks slumped Thursday in one of the worst sessions seen so far this year. During intraday trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points or 3%, while the S&P 500 lost 4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped more than 5%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Tesla
CNBC

Stocks are falling, here's what a former Wall Street trader is doing

It's been a busy start to May. The stock market is having one of its worst days of 2022, and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates half a point, the largest increase since 2000. Former Wall Street trader Lauren Simmons has seen her share of ups and downs in the...
STOCKS
Fortune

Bank of America is pushing a surprising new set of FAANG stocks to beat the bear market after yesterday’s $1.3 trillion wipeout

It’s been pretty easy to make money on stocks over the past decade. One can’t-miss strategy: You just buy the big names in tech. Repeat over and over again. From February 2009 to last November, investors marveled as the value of the tech-heavy Nasdaq doubled, and doubled, and doubled again—and kept going—to soar from 1400 to 16,200. That to-the-moon trajectory made some sense—it coincided with a period of rock-bottom interest rates and easy-money Federal Reserve policy. The bulls saw this as a golden era of lower-for-longer interest rates, which gave rise to, among other things, the TINA (there is no alternative) stock-picking strategy, and the rise of YOLO (remember that?) retail traders.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here Is Warren Buffett's Advice for Beating Inflation

Inflation is at a 40-year high. Here's how to beat it according to Buffett. With inflation at a 40-year high, Buffett says "the best thing you can do is to be exceptionally good at something." According to Buffett, the best investment you can make is in yourself and anything that...
BUSINESS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
149K+
Post
799M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy