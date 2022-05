Springfield Town Manager Jeff Mobus announced today that the town is seeking a Chief of Police to take charge of the Springfield Police Department upon the retirement of current Chief Mark Fountain, expected in December 2022. The transition will present an opportunity for a forward-leaning public safety official to redefine the department for the twenty-first century. The search is being conducted by Town Manager Mobus with the assistance of JW Leadership Consulting.

SPRINGFIELD, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO