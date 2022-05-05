ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Down Payment Resource’s homebuyer assistance search tool adopted by Realtor.com to support its Closing the Gap initiative

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDown Payment Resource’s homebuyer assistance search tool adopted by Realtor.com to support its Closing the Gap initiative. ATLANTA, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Down Payment Resource (DPR), the nationwide database for U.S. homebuyer assistance programs, today announced that Realtor.com® has deployed DPR’s search tool that helps home shoppers find...

massachusettsnewswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

White House says internet providers to discount fee for poor

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Biden administration announced on Monday that 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted service to low-income Americans, a program that could effectively make tens of millions of households eligible for free service through an already existing federal subsidy. The $1 trillion infrastructure package...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy