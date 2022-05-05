ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wine 101: Interview With E. & J. Gallo’s Vineyard Manager, Brenae Royal

By VinePair Staff
Cover picture for the articleThis episode of “Wine 101” is sponsored by J Vineyards & Winery, makers of small-batch, single-vineyard wines, and acclaimed sparkling wine using the traditional method. Meaning J makes sparkling wine by hand. J makes a portfolio of bubblies ranging from vibrant and crisp to creamy and graceful. If you’re not feeling...

San Francisco Examiner

California wine country’s biggest undiscovered secret

The 10 acres of nebbiolo growing on this remote ridge about 25 miles west of Geyserville and 10 miles from the Pacific in northern Sonoma County, make the vineyard unusual enough in California. The other grapes make it positively singular. No other vineyard in the country but this one, as...
KCRA.com

Former SF Giants catcher Buster Posey selling California hunting lodge for $3.9M

OROVILLE, Calif. — Former San Franciso Giants catcher Buster Posey recently listed his Butte County hunting lodge for sale, and it can all be yours — for $3.9 million. Named the “Springer Lodge” in Oroville, it is a 106-acre ranch used mostly for duck hunting, but the listing boasts nearby creeks that are good for shooting other birds like dove, turkey and quail.
SFGate

5 Best Places to Live in California

Thinking of moving ot California? You’re not alone. Spectacular weather, the largest economy in the country, and endless entertainment options are just a few of the reasons that more people live in California than any other state. From the sandy SoCal beaches to the forests of towering redwood trees and all of the agricultural land in between, the West Coast offers endless coastline and sunshine. Whether it’s pop culture or politics, the Golden State is a global trendsetter. While we couldn’t pick the best place to live in California, we did narrow it down to 5. Here’s our list of the best places to live in California:
KRON4 News

Car vending machine opens in Daly City

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An eight-story tall, glass and steel car vending machine opened in Daly City Wednesday. The structure was developed by Carvana, an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars online. Customers can pick out a car online and select a day and time to pick up their vehicle at the […]
Refugio Garcia

Renting in Palo Alto just got cheaper with $800 a month 'pod living' now available

(Scott Barbour/Getty Images) New concept of shared housing comes to Palo Alto – renters get a ‘pod’. A new style of shared housing has arrived in one of the most expensive cities in the country – “pod living.” Brownstone Shared Housing Inc. offers renters a space roughly the size of a twin mattress and measuring eight-feet-tall in a cluster of pods stacked on top of each other, according to the Brownstone website.
CBS Sacramento

Buster Posey’s 106-Acre Butte County Property Hits The Market For $3.9 Million

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – San Francisco Giants legend Buster Posey is selling his 106-acre Butte County ranch. The asking price? $3.9 million. Listed by California Outdoor Properties, Springer Lodge is nestled about 150 miles away from San Francisco – right between Yuba City and Oroville. (credit: California Outdoor Properties) The ranch boasts “incredible” duck hunting, according to the listing, as well as “excellent” bass and catfish fishing. The main home on the property stands at 3,340 square feet and features 5 bedrooms and 5 and a half bathrooms. A 4,800 square-foot barn, complete with a game room and other amenities, also stands on the property. Posey, who retired after last season, is moving back to his home state of Georgia. He already sold his six-bedroom, five-bathroom Lafayette mansion back in March for $9.28 million. See more photos of Posey’s Butte County getaway at California Outdoor Properties’ listing.
Clay Kallam

Horn Barbecue is worth waiting for

Aren't you getting a little hungry right now?Jim Sullivan. First things first: You’re going to stand in line. Horn Barbecue is only open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and there’s no way to avoid a wait.
CBS Sacramento

‘It’s Part Of Our Culture’: Cinco De Mayo Cruising Celebration Rides Into Sacramento Railyards

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Cinco De Mayo cruising event in Sacramento brought out hundreds of people and their cars to the railyards. The event was sponsored by the Sacramento Lowrider Commission and Councilmember Katie Valenzuela. Tricked out low riders, cool cars, and of course, lots of food and drinks filled the railyards area for a holiday celebration. “We’re just car lovers,” said Sacramento car lover, Jesus Diaz. He celebrated Cinco De Mayo with his fellow cruisers. “It’s part of our culture, Mexican Americans,” he said. Since high school, Diaz has owned old cars, and now, he’s passing along the lowrider tradition to the next generation. “I do...
CBS Sacramento

Festival Fight: Changes To Beloved Gilroy Garlic Festival Causes Frustrations For Organizers

STOCKTON (CBS13) — The fight over a major California festival is causing a stink over who gets the garlic. The Gilroy Garlic Festival is being brought to Stockton this summer, now scheduled for August 13. However, the new promoter said he’s saving the beloved festival, not stealing it. Friday was the opening day of the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival. The event is being promoted by Toni Noceti—the same promoter bringing the former Gilroy Garlic Festival to San Joaquin County. “It’s important to keep it going for the farmers for the community,” he said. But many Gilroy locals are asking: which community? “You can’t take the...
