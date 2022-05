Kyrie Irving has gone through a tumultuous season during the 2021-22 NBA campaign. The mercurial point guard missed the first 35 games of the season due to his stance on the Covid-19 vaccination, something he also described as a possible distraction for his team. He returned for the latter half of the season and put in some excellent performances that got fans excited. However, that didn't last too long and the season ended in disappointment, with the Nets getting swept in the first round.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO