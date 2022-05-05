LeBron James Agrees With JJ Redick Shutting Down Chris Russo For Telling Draymond Green To ‘Be Quiet And Play’: “JJ For President! We Don’t Care.”
ESPN's First Take had a controversial segment yesterday when discussing Draymond Green's comments about interacting with Grizzlies fans in the arena. 'Mad Dog' Chris Russo controversially instructed Draymond Green to be quiet and continue playing basketball. JJ Redick objected to Russo's comments, noting that it was a prime example of how...fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 0