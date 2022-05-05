LeBron James Agrees With JJ Redick Shutting Down Chris Russo For Telling Draymond Green To ‘Be Quiet And Play’: “JJ For President! We Don’t Care.”

For a time, one of the central anchors that SportsCenter viewers would see when tuning into ESPN each evening was Sage Steele, though that hasn’t entirely been the case in more recent months. Though Steele does still head up the noontime SportsCenter broadcast, she believes that the network unfairly demoted her due to comments she’s made on a 2021 podcast. To the point where the on-air personality filed a lawsuit against both ESPN and its parent company Walt Disney Co. over an alleged violation of free speech. The media company didn’t take long before responding to the lawsuit in a way that didn’t directly respond to much of the lawsuit’s claims.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO