DEA Delays Marijuana Researcher - MMJ Request Federal Court Action For Emergency Motion To Expedite

 3 days ago

DEA Delays Cannabis Clinical Trials For Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington's Disease Patients. WESTERLY, RI / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / Megan Sheehan of Sheehan & Associates, Attorneys representing MMJ International Holdings and MMJ BioPharma Cultivation etal, the premier cannabis cultivation company and research conglomerate, scheduled to execute on clinical trials...

Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.

