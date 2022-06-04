Health Experts Say These Are The Best Supplements To Promote Gut Health Over 40

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 5, 2022.

In case you didn’t know, your gut has a strong effect on your body’s overall wellbeing. It can impact your skin, digestive system, and even your brain development. As reported in an article published by Frederick Health , “When your gut functions properly, there’s a good balance of bacteria helping your body process and get energy from the foods you eat, clear toxins, fight against disease, and boost your mood. You’re also free of symptoms like diarrhea, constipation, loose stools, gas, bloating, and abdominal pain.”

One of the best and simplest ways to achieve a healthy gut is by eating nutrient-rich foods like fruits and vegetables. According to registered dietitian Trista Best of Balance One, fermented foods like yogurt, apple cider vinegar, and kimchi are also good for your digestive system. “The process of fermentation requires many good bacteria and they are retained in the food once the process has ended,” she says. When you eat fermented food, you are restoring the balance of good bacteria in your gut which in return helps strengthen it.

Together with eating nutritious meals, a healthy gut can also be enhanced through the intake of supplements . To learn more about which supplements you should add to your morning routine, read on for tips from nurse practitioner Caitlin Policastro and dietitian Allison Kuhn .

Probiotics

Policastro notes, "One of the best things to do to enhance gut function and eliminate toxins and infections properly is to take a good quality pro and prebiotic . This will enhance the 'good' bacteria in your gut that allows your GI system to defend itself properly." A probiotic supplement that has L. acidophilus can help "promote gut integrity and nutrient absorption, thereby assisting with overall digestion," Kuhn says.

Additionally, health and wellness expert Dr. Matt Chalmers suggests that when choosing probiotic supplements, go for those that have a high CFU, "which indicates its strength, and ones that are specifically labeled for breaking down food."

"The best probiotic to get is one that contains multiple strains, is shelf-stable, and has enteric-coated capsules that help it survive the harsh acid of the stomach so it can reach the intestines," nutritionist Jordan Dorn tells us.

Feel like switching it up a bit? Yogurt is a healthy prebiotic that you can try as an alternative.

Fiber

When you have enough fiber in your system, your body is able to digest food and process waste better. With that in mind, you get to have regular bowel movements and you lessen your chances of feeling constipated. Aside from boosting weight loss efforts, eating more fiber also helps regulate blood sugar. "The more fiber we have in a meal the slower the sugar is absorbed, preventing glucose spikes throughout the day," shares Dr. Craig Primack of Scottsdale Weight Loss Center.

Caprylic Acid

If you want to restore your gut health, taking caprylic acid supplements is a possible way to go. The Canada Diet reports that "it can help to support the health of your digestive system through its anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal effects." This is why aside from strengthening your gut, caprylic acid is also a good source to get rid of inflammation. Foods rich in caprylic acid include coconut, coconut oil, and palm kernel oil.