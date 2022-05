Lakeland Florida is going to be the 1st city in America to replace every traffic light intersection with roundabouts. The 1st roundabout in Lakeland will be at the intersection of Drane Field Road and Don Emerson Drive. https://lakelandgazette.info/news/2022/04/30/roundabout-construction-at-intersection-of-drane-field-road-and-don-emerson-drive-slated-to-start-may-1st/. This idea has been discussed by Lakeland EMT’s stating that ‘thousands of...

LAKELAND, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO