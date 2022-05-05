County executive supports eviction prevention

CPR TRAINING – Stark County Sheriff’s Office has announced a Friends and Family CPR class from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 26 at the Law Enforcement Training Center at 143 First St. SE in Massillon. Limited spaces are available on a first-come-first serve basis. The course teaches adult hands-only CPR, adult CPR with breaths, child CPR, adult and child AED use, infant CPR, and choking relief for adults, children, and infants. The Massillon Fire Department will instruct the course. There is a 30 person limit. Register at https://sheriff.starkcountyohio.gov. Click Community Training and follow the prompts to Stark County Sheriff’s Office Training Center. For more information, call 330-430-3889.
