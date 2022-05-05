ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

County executive supports eviction prevention

By Staff Writer
Akron Leader Publications
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUMMIT COUNTY — Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro declared April 25-29 Eviction Prevention Week in Summit County and presented the proclamation to Community Legal Aid Executive Director Steven McGarrity at the inaugural Eviction Prevention Summit,...

