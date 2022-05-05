ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

'Japan is a buy,' PM Kishida tells City of London

By Tommy Wilkes
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWi3M_0fTmKwHt00

LONDON (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took his appeal for foreign investment to the bankers and investors of the City of London on Thursday, saying his shift to an upgraded version of capitalism would spur economic growth.

In a speech at the medieval Guildhall at the heart of Britain’s financial district, Kishida set out his plan to grow the world’s third-largest economy by attracting private-sector investment and redistributing wealth.

Japan, like countries around the world, has been hit by rising energy, food and living costs however, and its economy is expected to have slowed to a crawl in the first quarter while the yen trades at two-decade lows to the dollar.

In a world of geopolitical instability, Kishida said Japan could stand out.

It has vowed to double the amount of foreign direct investment to 80 trillion yen ($617 billion), or 12% of GDP in 2030, from the current 43.5 trillion yen, and encourage firms to increase wages and spend more on research and development.

“Of course, Japan does face many challenges,” he said. “But I am prepared to lead reform efforts to tackle these challenges head-on.

“Sustained growth; stable markets; and safe, reliable companies, products and services. This is why Japan is a ‘buy’”.

Kishida, who became prime minister and won an election last autumn, had been on an extended visit to Southeast Asia before he arrived in London to address the City of London and meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Delivering his speech on the economy, he acknowledged the country faced challenges including labour shortages and said companies there needed to become more diverse.

He said the government would introduce tax incentives to encourage the private sector to boost wages, and that further R&D investment was needed to hit international levels.

The yen’s weakness would normally be a boon for inbound travellers, but Japan, fearing COVID-19, has kept its borders closed to tourists.

Once a boost to Japan’s trade-reliant economy, yen weakness is also benefiting exporters to a lesser extent as many Japanese firms have shifted production overseas.

The government recently upgraded its assessment of the economy for the first time in four months, citing an expected recovery in spending, but warned the outlook was clouded.

($1 = 129.7100 yen)

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Reuters

Solomon Islands tells Japan it will not allow China military bases

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Solomon Islands Prime Minister Mannaseh Sogavare told a visiting Japanese delegation on Tuesday that he had no intention of allowing China to build military bases in his country, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said. China said it signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Of London#Gross Domestic Product#Foreign Investment#Japanese
24/7 Wall St.

This Is What a Nuclear War Would Do to the World

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the specter of a nuclear war between Russia and the West, led by the United States. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.) The concern is that if Russia gets bogged down in a conventional war, or is losing it, the Kremlin will resort to using tactical […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Daily Mail

Now we challenge Putin: Britain sends tanks, attack helicopters, artillery and 8,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since Cold War

Around 8,000 British Army troops and dozens of tanks will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War. Tens of thousands of Nato troops will join the British forces that will be deployed to countries ranging from...
MILITARY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Thousands of Russian demonstrators take to streets across Germany after claiming they have been 'victims of daily aggression' in wake of Ukraine invasion

Some 2,000 pro-Russian supporters marched through Frankfurt this afternoon amid demonstrations in several German cities backing President Vladimir Putin. A 350-car motorcade set off from Hannover to be greeted by 700 counter-demonstrators pledging their support for Ukraine. The motorcade, flying Russian and also a few German flags, is protesting against...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

426K+
Followers
324K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy