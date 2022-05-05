ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Liverpool U23s Beat Burnley to Win Silverware

By dxtehsecks
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Liverpool FC yutes finished off their season in style as they clinched a piece of silverware. Having dispatched Preston North End and Blackpool in previous rounds, Barry Lewtas’ boys found themselves facing off against Burnley in the Lancashire FA Senior Cup final at the Lancashire FA County...

liverpooloffside.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Premier League 2021-22 Coverage: Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp welcome Antonio Conte and Tottenham to Anfield as the 2021-22 Premier League season enters its final stretch with a lot on the line for both clubs. For Liverpool nothing short of three points will do as they continue to chase leaders City—still a point ahead of the Reds and set to play on Sunday against Newcastle. A win on Saturday would mean Liverpool at least temporarily going two points ahead of their title rivals and heap more pressure on City after they were knocked out of Europe by Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Man. City vs. Newcastle Preview: Must-win game for a hurt Citizen squad

After putting on more than a respectable effort hosting Liverpool last Saturday, the Magpies go on the road this Sunday. It’s time to face the other title candidate and fellow petro-dollar-fueled club Manchester City at the Etihad. City will be rested—opposite Liverpool last Saturday, I guess—but the Sky Blue...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

On This Day (7 May 1977): Sunderland still Holden onto Division One status

Despite seemingly being dead and buried three months earlier, Sunderland went into the final stages of the 1976-77 season with genuine hope that they could pull off a sensational relegation escape act. Jimmy Adamson’s side had put together a tremendous run of form that had brought them back into contention,...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leighton Clarkson
Person
Owen Beck
SB Nation

Chelsea FCW vs. Manchester United WFC, WSL: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

It all comes down to this. The final Women’s Super League match of the season. The title decider. Win against Manchester United, and we lift the WSL trophy for a third consecutive season. Otherwise our fate is at the hands of West Ham, who would have to beat or tie against Arsenal for us to retain the title.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Starting XI: Who will be in the starting XI tonight as Sunderland face huge Hillsborough test?

Alex Neil sprang a surprise on Friday by reverting to a back four, and it’ll be interesting to see how he lines the team up this evening against a Sheffield Wednesday side who’ll be buoyed by the fact they escaped from the Stadium of Light with just a single goal deficit. With doubts about Nathan Broadhead’s fitness still lingering, and Alex Neil confirming there were no other injury problems, I think we could line up like this tonight.
SOCCER
SB Nation

What Does Tottenham Draw Mean For Premier League Title Race?

Going into the weekend, it was very clear what needed to happen for Liverpool to pip Manchester City to the Premier League title: the Reds needed to win their four remaining games and hope City dropped points. The Reds were a point behind and level on games played, so any dropped points by City meant they’d win the title by either a one or two-point margin should they win out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Score Predictions: Can Sunderland do enough at Hillsborough?

How the points are awarded... Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:. Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided. We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool Fc#Burnley#Reds#Owen Beck Cross
SB Nation

Brentford 3-0 Southampton: Bees buzz all over Saints

Southampton was left still searching for a reaction after being soundly beaten 3-0 at Brentford on Saturday. Pontus Jansson and Yoane Wissa scored just one minute and 18 seconds apart, before Kristoffer Ajer confirmed all three points with his second-half goal. Adam Armstrong, who was finally handed a start, thought...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SB Nation

Match Preview: Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland - who will make it to Wembley?!

Tickets: Tickets sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check out the player ratings after the full-time whistle at www.RokerReport.com!
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Arsenal 2 - Leeds United 1 match report: a win is a win

Arsenal made it much more interesting than it needed to be today against Leeds United. The Gunners prevailed 2-1, but up 2-0 after 10 minutes and up a man from the 27th, Mikel Arteta’s side should have put the match out of reach well before Leeds got one back midway through the second half. It made for a much nervier, tense finish to the match than it had any business being.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The Emotionally Draining Nine-Month Fever Dream That Was Reading’s 2021/22

Wind the clocks back to early August 2021 and, while none of us quite knew what to expect from this season, we all had the strong suspicion that it would be more difficult than last term. None of us though had any idea the full extent of what was in store. The Royals’ 2021/22 campaign proved to be a true horror show, a nine-month fever dream for those unlucky enough to follow it, and a damning indictment on the current state of Reading Football Club.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Burnley v Aston Villa

Having put more than one goal on the scoreboard for the first time since March, Aston Villa dispatched former manager Dean Smith’s Norwich City to the tune of 2-0. The second consecutive positive result, with the prior being a 0-0 draw at Leicester City in which should bolster moods going into the weekend. Burnley have also enjoyed a turnaround as of late under caretaker manager Michael Jackson, undoubtedly a concern, and this feels like a match that’s going to be more trouble than it should be. The Clarets are 4-1-1 over the last six matches and 3-0 over the last three, with wins over Southampton (2-0), Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0), and a thrilling comeback victory over Watford (2-1). Players to look out for include central midfielders Josh Brownhill and Jack Cork, striker Matej Vydra, and Dwight McNeil at right midfield.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City v Newcastle United – The Opposition

Manchester City will look to put their midweek Champions League disappointment behind them as they entertain Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium. The blues injury time defeat to Real Madrid will haunt them until the end of the season, but City will look to getting a valuable three points on Sunday to keep ahead of Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women Parade FA Women’s Championship Trophy Around Anfield

The Liverpool FC Women’s team finished up their season a little over a week ago, finishing atop the FA Women’s Championship table. They were dominant through their 22 game season, finishing 11 points ahead of the London City Lionesses. In recognition of their achievement, Matt Beard’s side was...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Richarlison & Gomes available, van de Beek & Godfrey updates

Everton are about to embark on a fortnight of five games that could determine the direction of the club for years going forward, starting with a trip to Leicester City on Sunday. The Foxes saw their European dreams come to an end with a loss to AS Roma on Thursday...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Poll: Would You Take Paul Pogba at Manchester City?

Manchester City have been linked with a sensational swoop for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba in the summer. Pogba, who has struggled for form since re-joining United from Juventus, is a free agent in the summer, and manager Pep Guardiola is on the look-out for a replacement for the outgoing Fernandinho, who looks set to leave the blues in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy