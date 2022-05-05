ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

2.38-carat diamond the size of a 'pinto bean' discovered at Crater of Diamonds State Park

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A long-time visitor to Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park recently found a rare brown diamond weighing more than two carats, making it the largest discovery at the park in 2022. Adam Hardin, who's been digging for diamonds at the park for more than...

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Axios Denver

Where to find worldwide, award-winning Colorado beer

Colorado beer competed on the world stage and came home with 22 awards.Why it matters: The biennial competition — organized by the Boulder-based Brewers Association — returned for the first time since 2018 after a pandemic hiatus.It featured the most entries ever at 10,542 from 2,493 breweries in 57 countries.Who won: Fort Collins' Funkwerks extended its winning streak to four in a row at Thursday's awards ceremony in Minneapolis, taking a silver medal for Oud Bruin in the Belgian-style sour ale category.Two Edgewater breweries won: Joyride took gold for its Ice Cutter Kölsch and Barquentine grabbed silver for its Sloan's Lake Yacht Club, a Belgian pale ale.Cannonball Creek Brewing in Golden claimed its second consecutive gold medal for Trump Hands in the session IPA category.Of note: 12 Colorado breweries won for the first time, including Denver's Ratio Beerworks which took home a silver for its Dear You saison and bronze for its Bourbon Barrel-Aged Genius Wizard.Ratio brewer Phil Joyce also won a gold for his side project, Amalgam Brewing.See the full list of winners
BOULDER, CO

