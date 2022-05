It's always interesting when you find yourself at odds with other critics. I used to observe a strict rule of not reading anybody else's opinions about anything until I was sure I was done writing or saying everything I was going to write or say, just to make sure I wasn't influenced. But more recently, I've learned that expectations and track records and a variety of other factors can make it hard to feel like a blank slate when it comes to a piece of art. And sometimes, seeing what someone else has said clarifies my own thinking — sometimes because I think they're right, and sometimes because I think they're wrong. So while I don't seek out reviews of things I'm not finished talking about yet, I don't avoid them either.

