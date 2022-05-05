ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

2.38-carat diamond the size of a 'pinto bean' discovered at Crater of Diamonds State Park

KPVI Newschannel 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A long-time visitor to Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park recently found a rare brown diamond weighing more than two carats, making it the largest discovery at the park in 2022. Adam Hardin, who's been digging for diamonds at the park for more than...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Beat the summer heat at Georgia state parks

From the crystal-clear springs of Magnolia Springs to the serene landscape of Elijah Clark, Georgia State Parks have paddling experiences for all skill levels. Canoes, kayaks, stand-up boards, aqua cycles — you name it. Paddle on!. Chattanooga Bend: Chattanooga Bend State Park has a riveting river with a great...
TRAVEL
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carat Diamond#Pinto Bean#Park Interpreter
KPVI Newschannel 6

Most popular boy names in the 70s in South Carolina

Compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1970s in South Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

$35 find at thrift shop yields an ancient past

A Texas woman bought a marble bust at Goodwill for $34.99 only to learn later it was a 2,000 year-old Roman artifact. Wouldn't you know it...the weekend is here and conditions gets windier and cooler.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Science
KPVI Newschannel 6

Building trust between horse and rider

POWELL -- Cindy Clancy had successfully moved her Paint horse, Takoda, through several challenges at the Fly’n O Ranch. But the horse wasn’t keen on moving through a large, green tarp draped in the corner of the ranch’s indoor riding facility. Every time she moved him in...
ANIMALS
KPVI Newschannel 6

BLM Updates Final Environmental Impact Statement for Rock Springs area Wild Horse Management

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has prepared a Proposed Resource Management Plan Amendment and Final Environmental Impact Statement for the Rock Springs and Rawlins Field Offices. The amendment documents are available for public review on the BLM’s ePlanning website at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2009946/510. This amendment was prepared, in part, in...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Axios Denver

Where to find worldwide, award-winning Colorado beer

Colorado beer competed on the world stage and came home with 22 awards.Why it matters: The biennial competition — organized by the Boulder-based Brewers Association — returned for the first time since 2018 after a pandemic hiatus.It featured the most entries ever at 10,542 from 2,493 breweries in 57 countries.Who won: Fort Collins' Funkwerks extended its winning streak to four in a row at Thursday's awards ceremony in Minneapolis, taking a silver medal for Oud Bruin in the Belgian-style sour ale category.Two Edgewater breweries won: Joyride took gold for its Ice Cutter Kölsch and Barquentine grabbed silver for its Sloan's Lake Yacht Club, a Belgian pale ale.Cannonball Creek Brewing in Golden claimed its second consecutive gold medal for Trump Hands in the session IPA category.Of note: 12 Colorado breweries won for the first time, including Denver's Ratio Beerworks which took home a silver for its Dear You saison and bronze for its Bourbon Barrel-Aged Genius Wizard.Ratio brewer Phil Joyce also won a gold for his side project, Amalgam Brewing.See the full list of winners
BOULDER, CO
KPVI Newschannel 6

Idaho Department of Water Resources curtailing Snake River ground water use

Originally published May 6 on KTVB.COM. The director for the Idaho Department of Water Resources has issued a methodology order for Snake River ground water users. The order comes after initial data predicts a 162,600 acre-foot water shortfall for senior priority surface water users in the Eastern Snake River Plain region in the 2022 irrigation season.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy