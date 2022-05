This Sunday is Mother's Day. In case you needed a reminder. Hopefully you all have a good relationship with your moms. Or perhaps you are a mom yourself. My mother is still alive. She is 78, and candidly, she is in better shape than me. We still have our disagreements from time to time, but she has been there for me my whole life. If I have learned anything, make sure you mom's get taken care of on Mother's Day. Whatever they want to do, just do it. They deserve it.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO