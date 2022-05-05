ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Thursday May 5, 2022

By National Weather Service
 4 days ago

NCZ001>006-018>020-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-043>047-058-059- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson- Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge- Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry-Pittsylvania-Campbell- Appomattox-Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- 232 PM EDT Thu May 5 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central...

WAVY News 10

Aftermath of Friday evening storm

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A powerful weather system passed through much of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina Friday evening. The evening storms brought back-to-back tornado warnings which began in Bertie, North Carolina, and spread to Chesapeake and southern Virginia Beach as the night went on. The storms brought damaging winds that brought down […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia under State of Preparedness

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties throughout West Virginia due to the threat of flooding this weekend. The main threat will be possible isolated flash flooding due to heavy downpours or steady rain, with storms forecast for much of the state today and throughout the weekend. The Governor’s […]

