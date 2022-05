EVERETT, Wash. — Steaming, rotting mounds of garbage, one of them at least 45-feet high, fill the Everett transfer station. The situation is so bad even 30-year solid waste veteran Dave Schonhard said he's never seen anything like it. "I want it gone," he said. But the garbage keeps...

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO