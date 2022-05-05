ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

All the Ways Dr. Strange Screwed Up in ‘No Way Home’

By ScreenCrush Staff
Awesome 98
Awesome 98
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let’s be honest: This whole Multiverse of Madness is all Doctor Strange’s fault. Yeah, Spider-Man was the one who wanted him to use a spell to make the world forget his secret identity, but come on; Doctor Strange is the Sorcerer Supreme. He’s the one who’s supposed to know how dangerous...

awesome98.com

Comments / 0

Related
Awesome 98

First ‘Doctor Strange’ Reviews Call It A True Marvel Horror Film

The Doctor Strange sequel got off to kind of a rocky start. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was first announced with returning director Scott Derrickson in December of 2018, but he later dropped out of the project, supposedly over creative differences with Marvel. Then the studio lured Sam Raimi back to the world of superheroes as Derrickson’s replacement, but then the pandemic struck, prompting a series of delays. (This movie was originally slated to open in theaters back in May of 2021.) There’s also been talk of extensive reshoots, although those tend to happen with MCU movies sometimes, so who knows how major or serious they were.
MOVIES
Awesome 98

12 Post-Credits Scenes That Never Got Resolved

15 years ago, it was basically unheard of for moviegoers to sit through a film’s closing credits. As soon as the credits started to roll and the auditorium lights came back on, people would make a beeline for the bathroom and the exits. Who cares who made the thing? The movie was over.
MOVIES
Awesome 98

A Familiar X-Man and a ’What If’ Hero Return in the New ‘Doctor Strange’ Teaser

People are getting very excited for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it probably has less to do with Strange himself (no offense, Benedict Cumberbatch) and more to do with the fact that Marvel is very cleverly teasing the fact that almost any Marvel character could show up in this movie. Since it takes place in a multiverse, there is an endless variety of heroes — living, dead, or formerly from alternate movie universes that were previously not controlled by Marvel — who could turn up.
MOVIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#Dr Strange#Multiverse Of Madness#No Way Home#Marvel#Illuminati#Screencrush
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Youtube
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Awesome 98

Nicolas Cage Teases A Potential ‘Face/Off’ Sequel

Nicolas Cage fans have long been asking for a Face/Off sequel, and they might just get their wish. It wouldn’t be wrong to say we’re in a new golden age of Nicolas Cage at this point in time. He’s released a string of quirky indie films recently, but that doesn't mean he’d turn down a role like this.
MOVIES
Awesome 98

‘Iron Chef’ Returns With New Episodes on Netflix

The gold standard of cooking competition shows is returning with a brand new season on Netflix. After lying dormant for a few years, Iron Chef is now back as Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend. Alton Brown returns as the host from the previous American version of the series, which started life as a very popular Japanese show on Fuji TV and then got imported to the U.S. by the Food Network in the 1990s.
TV SERIES
Indy100

What are the Quordle answers for 9 May?

Warning: Spoiler ahead.Fancy a good game and bored of Wordle?Quordle is essentially Wordle on steroids, with the opportunity to guess four words instead of one. Released in January, the spin-off game has now welcomed over 15 million players in total. The premise of the game may seem complex but it gets easier after a few practices.You have nine chances to guess all four words. Each attempt populates all four grids.If you're struggling with today's answers, indy100 is here to help.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe answers for 9 May are:RALPH, a name. INGOT, a block of steel, gold, silver, or other metal, typically oblong in shape.COVET, yearn to possess (something, especially something belonging to another).AMITY, friendly relations.Didn't guess correctly? Then try again tomorrow. And in the meantime, there are always these Wordle alternatives to have a go at instead.Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.
HOBBIES
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy