All the Ways Dr. Strange Screwed Up in ‘No Way Home’

Warning: Spoiler ahead.Fancy a good game and bored of Wordle?Quordle is essentially Wordle on steroids, with the opportunity to guess four words instead of one. Released in January, the spin-off game has now welcomed over 15 million players in total. The premise of the game may seem complex but it gets easier after a few practices.You have nine chances to guess all four words. Each attempt populates all four grids.If you're struggling with today's answers, indy100 is here to help.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe answers for 9 May are:RALPH, a name. INGOT, a block of steel, gold, silver, or other metal, typically oblong in shape.COVET, yearn to possess (something, especially something belonging to another).AMITY, friendly relations.Didn't guess correctly? Then try again tomorrow. And in the meantime, there are always these Wordle alternatives to have a go at instead.Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

HOBBIES ・ 33 MINUTES AGO