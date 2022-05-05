ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Area Residents Support Increases in Real Estate Densities to Address Housing Crunch

By Dan Weckerly
 4 days ago
Image via AARP.

Accessory dwelling unit (ADU) examples, shown in pink, in relation to their traditional home orientations.

The majority of Philadelphia-area residents have voiced support for “modest densification” measures in residential neighborhoods. In short, they favor residential real estate arrangements that allow multi-residential housing on a single building lot. Manny Garcia explained the trend — and its growing acceptance — for Zillow.

The residential real estate shift of creating multiple living units on a solitary lot is known as adding an “accessory dwelling unit” (ADU). Its design nests an additional living unit aside, attached, or inside a traditional house.

ADUs nationwide have been dubbed “accessory apartments,” “secondary suites,” and “granny flats,” all in recognition of their ability to increase housing affordability for the main homeowner and onsite tenants.

The Zillow survey asked respondents in 26 metro areas nationwide about ADUs and more traditional multifamily dwellings like duplexes and triplexes. It found that 73 percent of homeowners and 84 percent of renters support the concept.

In the Phila. area specifically:

  • 68 percent of residents favor allowing ADUs
  • 60 percent approve of duplexes or triplexes
  • 77 percent champion all three

Residents giving a thumbs up to the idea cited the following advantages:

  • Providing more affordable housing options (66 percent)
  • Building a sense of community and belonging (64 percent)
  • Burnishing a neighborhood’s image (56 percent)
  • Lifting the value of existing homes (51 percent)

The survey results yielded one downside: 65 percent of respondents believe that increased densification has a negative effect on parking and traffic.

Meanwhile, the number of Philadelphia-area residents who believe they should have the option to convert their homes to add additional housing units has increased. It was 58 percent in 2019; it is 68 percent currently.

Read more about this residential trend and reactions to it at Zillow.

Comments / 0

Axios Denver

Denver's higher parking fees and fines not producing desired effect

Denver's doubly high parking meter prices aren't deterring people from driving and parking downtown.By the numbers: Parking meter revenue this year through March more than doubled to $3.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2021, city transportation department spokesperson Nancy Kuhn tells Axios Denver. Half the revenue will be funneled toward transit, sidewalks, bikeways and street safety improvements, while the rest will flow into the city's general fund. Flashback: For the first time in two decades, Denver raised its parking meter rates this year from $1 to $2 an hour. City leaders said the fee increase intends to get Denver closer to achieving its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050 with fewer drivers on the road and less car exhaust in the air.Of note: Parking violation fines also increased this year to more closely align Denver with its peer cities and reduce vehicle congestion.The bottom line: Neither policy appears to have reduced traffic on Denver's roadways.
DENVER, CO
Citing Exciting Sites: Visit Pa. Spotlights Small Businesses That Excel in Serving Tourists… And Locals

Peddler's Village, understandably recommended by Visit Pa. for small-business excellence in serving tourists.Image via Peddler's Village at Facebook. Visit Pa. has compiled a list of recommendable small businesses for travelers to the Keystone State. Two of these gems are in our own backyard; some others are close enough for a stop-in. All are worth supporting from the standpoint of helping local economies and experiencing some unique shopping and dining.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
