Jon M. Biddick was born Nov. 25, 1952, in Lakefield, Minnesota, and passed away peacefully on May 2, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Jon was a wonderful and loving husband who was crazy about his four children. Jon loved with his whole heart and received love the same way from others. Jon was always quick to lend a helping hand to those who needed it and generous to a fault. Jon loved life and lived it to its fullest. Jon passed away on his own terms and is flying high on eagle’s wings. During Jon’s lifetime he was always considered by most to be a jack of all trades.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO