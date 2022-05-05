ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Ten Best Family-Friendly Beaches In The U.S.

By Gwen
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's about that time to start thinking about your summer family vacation if you haven't already. Since we don't have really any kind of water around us, especially a beach, many of us seek out a beach destination to visit. Here is a list of the top ten family-friendly beaches in...

lonestar923.com

Comments / 0

Related
LoneStar 92

5 Best Things About Summer In West Texas

I have stated many times both on-air and in many an article how much I dislike summer. It is 100% my least favorite season of all. You have heard me say everything from the fact that I sweat profusely (some would argue this is not exactly a bad thing, it rids your body of toxins) to I hate being hot, to mosquitoes not being my friends. I am theirs but the feeling is not mutual. Where there is a Rebecca, mosquitoes are most certainly close by. However, today I will attempt to be optimistic, I shall see the good side of summer.
WEST, TX
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
South Carolina State
State
Hawaii State
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Beaches#Beach Park#Water Sports
LoneStar 92

3 Best Road Trip Podcasts For Midland/Odessa Drivers

If you are someone like myself who commutes daily, it is a must to find something to occupy your time. No, I'm not saying start a full-on text convo with your bestie to catch up on the latest chisme, and I personally hate talking on the phone, so that ain't happening but you can listen to music or these days podcasts have become increasingly more popular.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Travel
LoneStar 92

3 Places The REST Of America WISHES It Had That Exist In Texas

There are certain businesses in all different categories--restaurants, bars, concert venues, sports teams, stores... that are unique to a specific area of the country that, when we're on vacation or make a business trip thru a certain area we like to stop and partake in the joy and goodness. One example of that would be In & Out Burger. It all started in California and worked its way south and east, landing in Arizona and Texas. And even though it doesn't exist here in the Basin or even as close as Lubbock (they were SUPPOSED to head there a couple of years ago but then sold the land they had purchased and bailed out)... But that's one example of a place people love that's specific to a certain region. Here in the Lonestar State-we have those too. The first thing that comes to mind:
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

WATCH: The Story of One TX Woman’s Scary Meeting with 8-Foot Alligator at Home

Recently, I've been seeing some of my East Texas friends post on social media about the interesting discoveries they've made outside of their front door. Whether we're talking about humans or animals. Most of the posts I see are showing misguided snakes who've wandered a little too close to the world of humans. Some of those ill-fated reptiles are no longer with us. Some were allowed to wander back off into the wild.
HUMBLE, TX
LoneStar 92

What Are The Least Favorite Household Chores In Texas?

National 'no housework day?' Girl, count me in! As if it's not enough that this mommy works full time, running around being baseball, dance, swim and personal driver mom, you want me to come home cook, do laundry AND do housework? Or does laundry technically count as housework? Uggggghh, I don't know but I do deserve at least 1 day off right?
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Woof! Texas Dog Named Zeus Sets an Amazing Guinness World Record

A Great Dane from Bedford, Texas named Zeus has set a Guinness World Record, and. it'll take a tall order to beat this one. I love finding and highlighting cool and interesting stories that happen to people here in Texas. Whether it's an amazing tale of triumph or a totally random act of kindness that put a smile on someone's face, if it's something I find interesting that happened here in the Lone Star State, I like to share that story whenever possible. Let's meet Zeus.
BEDFORD, TX
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy