Rochester, MN

Minnesota Supreme Court Will Not Review Rochester Murder Case

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man convicted of murder has run out of appeals. The Minnesota Supreme Court has denied a request from 28-year-old Sao Yim to review his conviction on a second-degree murder charge and a felony count for illegal possession of a firearm and/or ammunition. The...

