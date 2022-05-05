Win Tickets to See Luke Combs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Formula 1 pictured a race in Miami and envisioned sun, sand, beaches and boats. So, when the inaugural Miami Grand Prix landed at Hard Rock Stadium, nowhere near the South Beach backdrop F1 was seeking, the promoter said don’t worry. Formula 1 wants boats in a suburban neighborhood far away from the ocean? Done. They built a fake marina. With fake water, and all. Well, it’s not really water at all in The Mia Marina, located between turns 4 and 6 at the purpose-built venue around the Miami Dolphins’ stadium. It can be found at the corner of NW 27th Ave....

MIAMI, FL ・ 44 MINUTES AGO