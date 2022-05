PHILADELPHIA — The notion wasn’t new, the statement not original. All James Harden knew when he let it spill last week was that it was as accurate as it was timely. The Sixers had just lost their second game in a best-of-seven series in Miami, both times by double figures. Their shooting was not accurate, their defense nothing special. Mostly though, their center still had not made an appearance.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO