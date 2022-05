You know how people say things like, "How cute! I wish this dog could stay small forever." Well, this dog really will stay small forever. This is Star, today's Dog Days guest. She's about three years old and was an owner surrender. Meaning, there's not a lot of background information on her. There are signs that she's had at least one litter of puppies in the past. Other than that, we know that she's sweet, a little timid at first, very curious, and just a dog that's easy to get along with. Here she is peeking out the window just to see what was going on:

3 DAYS AGO